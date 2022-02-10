Florida author and journalist Stephanie Claytor wants students to learn more about the Motherland.
Travel blogger and former Tampa television reporter Stephanie Claytor has released her first children’s book, “Kyler Treks to Ghana.” Named after her 20-month-old son, the book is about an African American family who travels to Ghana to learn about where their ancestors came from.
“After having my son, I realized there was a need for more children’s books with Black characters telling stories related to Black people,” said Stephanie Claytor, who also is a contributing writer for the Florida Courier.
A veteran journalist who had already written the travel memoir, “Blacktrekking: My Journey Living in Latin America,” Claytor said she was moved to write the children’s book because she wants students to learn more about Africa in schools.
“When it comes to Black History Month, talking about Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is great but let’s go beyond that. My book helps people understand questions such as: Where do we come from? What are the traditions we left behind in the Motherland?” Claytor said.
Her goal is to get schools and teachers to incorporate her book into their curriculum.
“Black history does not begin with slavery. The schools aren’t teaching children about the rich heritage and customs the Africans left behind when they were captured and sold into slavery in the Americas. It’s about time we start telling that side of the story,” Claytor explained, adding that growing up in suburban Cleveland, Ohio, the schools she attended rarely included any required reading about Africa.
Nine days in Ghana
Claytor said her goal with the book is to also dispel stereotypes of Africa and to encourage children to travel the world and see it for themselves. She hopes that will allow them to formulate their own opinions about countries.
The 44-page book has vibrant imagery that captures modern-day Ghana.
“Many of the illustrations are replicas of photos that I took while visiting Ghana in 2018, so they’re a very accurate portrayal of what I saw when I visited,” Claytor said.
Claytor originally traveled to Ghana to gather content for her travel blog, www.Blacktrekking.com. She went on a solo trip, exploring the country with Ashanti African Tours for nine days traveling throughout the capital city of Accra, to Kumasi and then to Cape Coast.
“It was such a profound experience. I even participated in a naming ceremony. I’ve lived abroad twice and have been traveling the world since I was 19. I had always wanted to travel to the Motherland to learn more about my African roots. After seeing my videos get so many views on my Blacktrekking You Tube channel and so many readers enjoying my blog posts, it was a no brainer to tell the story in a children’s book,” Claytor said.
Touches on slave trade
Some of the topics the book covers are the ancient Ashanti Kingdom, Kente cloth, and the foods of Ghana. It also touches on how Ghana was involved in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, history Claytor said she couldn’t leave out of the book.
“It’s a delicate topic when discussing it with children. I wrote this portion in a very kid-friendly manner, showing readers where Africans were held captive before being shipped to the Americas to be sold into slavery. I left it open for parents to explain to their children more about slavery if they choose. This section takes up two pages in the book, making it easy for parents of young children to skip over it until the time is right for that conversation,” Claytor explained.
Claytor sells auto-graphed copies of the book on her blog website, www.blacktrekking.com. The book is also available on Amazon.
CORRECTION
A Jan 14, 2022 article in the Florida Courier titled “B-CU sues alumni; longtime battle continues’’ stated that Bethune-Cookman University’s Direct Support Organization, “in its first fundraiser last year, was only able to amass less than $2,000 in donations.’’
According to the university, the Direct Support Organization did not hold any fundraisers last year.
The article also stated that, “Ironically, dysfunctional board governance during Perry’s leadership was one of the issues identified by SACS that almost cost B-CU its accreditation prior to the arrival of previous B-CU President E. LaBrent Crite, who resigned last year.’’ Perry refers to B-CU Board of Trustees Chair Belvin Perry Jr., Esq.
B-CU was put on probation by SACS in July 2018. Perry was not elected chairman of the board until January 2019, nearly six months after B-CU was placed on probation, according to the university.
