A Black ex-cop tells how to survive a police stop

At the age of 21, I became a Washington, D.C. Metropolitan police officer assigned to the Third District working from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. By this time, my beloved city was overrun with crack cocaine and heroin, the drugs of choice.
Before I proceed, let me tell you about my own encounters with law enforcement.
Feared dealers and cops
During my youth, D.C. went from being known as a “Chocolate City” to the murder capital of America. Unfortunately, my friends and I had to fear both the Metropolitan Police Department and well-armed drug dealers and thugs wanting to be gangsters.
One of my first youthful encounters was at age 16. My oldest sister had just purchased a 1974 Chevrolet Nova Spirit of America hatchback and she would let me use it in exchange for weekly car washes and other errands.
Two of my friends had gathered at the Riggs Park bowling alley in D.C. on a Saturday night, when one of them mentioned that another alley had installed electronic counters that automatically calculated your score. This was a major advance in bowling technology.
Off we went to the Silver Spring Bowling Alley in Montgomery County, Maryland. Although it was only a 30-minute drive away, in the 1970s, Black Americans were not yet welcomed or tolerated. Blacks were expected to know their places when it comes to neighborhoods, schools and businesses.
What can you do?
After I left law enforcement I, like you, experienced multiple traffic stops. Police officers and civilians both aim to arrive home safely. Here’s how both can achieve those goals:
If driving, pull over to a safe area as soon as you can, out of the way of traffic.
Turn off the vehicle. If you have keys, place them on top of the dashboard. If it’s electric, push the button to turn your automobile off. If on a motorcycle, turn it off and remove your helmet.
Place both your hands out of the window. If you have passengers, have them do the same.
Wait until the officer arrives next to your vehicle. He or she should be standing slightly behind your driver’s door. If they are standing directly next to your door, that is a poorly trained officer, so be even more courteous.
If you are stopped on foot, do not put your hands in your pockets. Keep them at your sides and away from your body.
Comply with the officer’s request. Remember, your goal is to get this interaction over with and be on your way.
If the officer asks, “Why are your hands out the window?” answer that a police officer taught you this procedure. If the officer asks, «Do you know why I stopped you?» do not respond with, «Because I›m Black.» Respond “No,” and politely listen.
Stay alive, then complain
Perhaps following these guidelines may prevent violence from police in the future. Resisting arrest for any reason will only make the situation worse. If you believe the police contact was unjust, complete the stop and live to report it later to the police department.
You could also call Attorney Ben Crump or Black Lives Matter, but they won’t respond because they are ambulance chasers looking for big bucks and attention. Neither one of them will leave any Black community in better shape. I, on the other hand, want you to live a long and prosperous life.
George T. Farrell is the chair of BlakPAC, the Black Latin Asian Knowledge Political Action Committee founded in 2014. It has successfully increased the number of conservative non-Whites elected to the United States Congress. Visit www. BlakPAC.gop. Contact George at george@blakpac.gop.
