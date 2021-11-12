A call for Gen Z to rewrite the Constitution

Thomas Jefferson would have loved TikTok.
He would have been a fierce champion of a generation of Americans —labeled Gen Z, or iGen — who grew up with cell phones in their hands, a strong penchant for escapism and an outsized regard for social media influencers.
Today’s Americans, he would say, should shed the chains that unjustly bind them to the founding generation.
Reflecting the 21st spirit
And that means rewriting the Constitution.
To snap out of our current political funk, Jefferson would implore us to return to Philadelphia to design a new fundamental law that reflects a 21st-century spirit.
A federal Constitution drafted by iGen framers would look a good deal different than one prepared by other generations.
A recent study reveals that seven in 10 members of the iGen community favor an “activist” and energetic government, one that “should do far more than our current political institutions to solve America’s social and political ailments.”
Sixty percent of the silent generation and 50 percent of baby boomers favor the exact opposite.
And that’s not all. Forty-three percent of the right or Republican-leaning iGen cohort acknowledge serious racial injustice in America, more than double the right or Republican-leaning baby boomers (20 percent).
Same-sex marriage, constitutional rights
Only 15 percent of the iGen generation views same-sex marriage as a “bad thing,” whereas 32 percent of baby boomers and a full 43 percent of the silent generation condemn it.
Our most educated generation ever, iGen members favor broader constitutional rights, including textual protections for the environment, health care and the many social welfare safety nets.
The same cannot be said for more senior generations, the ones that typically are recruited to compose modern constitutions.
Stronger, aggressive leadership
The iGen generation wants stronger presidents, more aggressive legislatures and more activist courts.
The silent generation and the baby boomers, in contrast, want to temper Alexander Hamilton’s “energetic” executive, corral judicial activism and hold members of Congress close to the vest.
The members of iGen likely would favor a parliamentary system of government and alternative methods of voter choice (including ranked-choice voting).
Older generations will doubt- less gravitate to the status quo, the system of government most familiar — and most beneficial (profitable?) — to a population that enjoys a privileged financial, political and social station.
There is a reason most newly drafted constitutions around the world and at the state level resemble the U.S. model.
To be sure, iGen trend more conservative — more libertarian, really — but (ironically given his reputation for cutthroat partisan- ship) this is not a partisan end-around for Jefferson. It’s about a just democracy, equitable representation and political legitimacy.
Almost 70 million Americans comprise the iGen village. A bold suggestion? Give their representatives a shot at crafting a constitutional document that reflects the world they will principally shape.
Beau Breslin is the author of “A Constitution for the Living: Imagining How Five Generations of Americans Would Rewrite the Nation’s Fundamental Law.’’
