West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is who you thought he was: a modern-day Dixiecrat disguised as a Democrat.
I’ve told you over and over.
Some history
But if you are a new Gantt Report reader and don’t know, not so long ago, a group of White segregationists in the Southern states split from the Democratic Party that African Americans love. The segregationists formed the “States’ Rights Democratic Party” to oppose integration and civil rights for Black people.
Recently, Sen. Manchin did what Republicans do. He went on Fox News to announce that he would not vote for President Joe Biden’s and the Congressional Democrats’ Build Back Better (BBB) plan.
Instead, Manchin followed the directions of the Russian babayka (bogeyman), Donald Trump, to stall and prevent federal funding for healthcare improvements, childcare funding, climate change funding, and many other proposed government programs.
Here’s the deal
Let me explain how the Manchin move devastated ideas about so-called Democratic political progress.
Black voters turned out in high numbers in the 2020 elections and ensured that America would be led by a Democratic president and Congress. You thought your lives would improve if Washington, D.C., was totally under Democratic control.
Well, in the U.S. Senate, there are 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and two independents that oftentimes vote Democratic. A 50-50 tie vote would be broken by Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.
In the House, there are 435 voting House members – 221 Democrats and 213 Republicans.
You have a Democratic president, Senate president and speaker of the House. Democrats chair all relevant House and Senate committees.
And you have Joe Manchin – a Dixiecrat masquerading as a Democrat – that casts all the votes he can to show Republicans that he supports whatever the GOP tells him to support.
Every political Jesus has a political Judas that will make false promises about his support for American citizens and the Democratic voters that went to the polls to elect him.
The good news is that in politics, more often than not, you never fully win or lose. In the end, both political parties get something, but neither party gets everything.
What’s next?
One thing Democrats can do is present the contents of Biden’s so-called Build Back Better bill in a bunch of bills that target each aspect of BBB separately, and force Joe Manchin and others in Congress to cast public votes against help for families, for schools, for small businesses, for healthcare, and so on.
Black voters voted for Joe Manchin. But every time he had an opportunity to vote for policies that Black Democrats desired, Manchin voted for what Donald Trump wanted.
Blacks put Manchin and other Democrats first. The Dixiecrat put Black voters and their legislative interests last!
Will Manchin vote against voting rights protections and police reform? I think yes!
My two cents
Obviously, the Democratic Party doesn’t take advice from The Gantt Report, but Democrats should have been all over television, radio and social media in West Virginia telling the state’s voters that Manchin has no intention whatsoever to vote for legislation that will help the people.
But you know, and Manchin knows, that Democratic messengers couldn’t quickly respond to a telephone call.
Democrats say, “No problem. “We’ll get BBB passed next year along with voting rights, police and judicial reform.”
I want to see it, but I also want to see an elephant fly!
I know DUMBO is an elephant. But I hope Dumbo does not describe Black voters who cast votes based on campaign sign colors, and not on the content of candidate’s characters.
