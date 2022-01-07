Antonio Brown’s exit was the perfect job walkout for the pandemic era

We all want to go out with that perfect ending, a chance to put an exclamation mark on a career no one dreamed would happen but you.
But few of us outside the sports arena ever get that opportunity, which is why we need to savor those wild last moments of Antonio Brown’s NFL career.
Brown’s dramatic exit Sunday during the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the New York Jets left some laughing, others grimacing and all of us shaking our heads in disbelief.
Did that really happen? In the middle of the game? Is this how it’s going to be, 2022?
Armchair psychologists on Twitter quickly made their instant diagnoses, ranging from stark raving mad to bipolar. Some theorized Brown is affected by chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), using video of a brutal knockout hit to the head by former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict in the 2015 playoffs as evidence.
CTE can’t be diagnosed in patients until after they have died, and hopefully Brown has a long life ahead of him.
Heads up!
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who like coach Bruce Arians has enabled Brown’s behavior in the past, also asked for empathy for his friend.
Mental health awareness is a topic that only recently became an acceptable conversation in the winning-is-the-only-thing world of professional sports, thanks in part to outspoken athletes such as tennis star Naomi Osaka, gymnast Simone Biles and NBA player Kevin Love, who have publicly discussed their feelings of anxiety or depression.
But we don’t know if Brown is worthy of the same kind of compassion.
Until he publicly explains the reason for the stunning outburst — or one of his “friends” leaks his thoughts to the media — we can only guess as to what was going on in Brown’s head when he decided to take off his jersey and pads, throw a T-shirt and gloves into the stands, flash the peace sign, and run through the end zone on his way to TikTok immortality.
I’m not a psychologist, and the only one I’ve spent any real time with is Dr. Robert Hartley, the TV character played by Bob Newhart in his eponymous sitcom in the 1970s.
So, I can’t speculate on whether Brown is crazy in the old-fashioned sense of just being “nuts” or is suffering from real mental issues that are no laughing matter.
Considering Brown’s checkered history, including his recent suspension for using a fake vaccination card, it’s difficult to summon empathy for his personal “struggles.”
Either way, the now-viral “Brown Out” (or was it AB’s “Vaxx-It”?) will go down as the quintessential take-this-job-andshove-it moment for the COVID-19 pandemic, during which a record number of Americans have left their jobs in the last two years.
Most people are fully clothed when quitting, but few have sixpack abs like Brown to show off.
Rubbernecking is always rampant whenever Brown attempts career suicide, and this time he managed to hijack news coverage of one of the biggest weeks of the NFL season.
And his resignation — or firing — is certain to be a continuing storyline as the defending Super Bowl champion Bucs go through the playoffs.
The sad part is we may never know what was going on in Brown’s head. Viral video gods do not answer tweets.
Paul Sullivan is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune.
Log In
