My oldest child once told me that every adult in a relationship is either a pimp or a whore.
My interpretation of that is, in every relation there will be gives and takes that are normally unequal. Someone gets more and the other often gets much less.
Who’s pimping Black folk? Damn near everybody!
Economically speaking, nonBlack businesses are getting our patronage, banks are getting our deposits, churches and mosques are getting our tithes, politicians are getting our contributions.
What are African Americans getting out of that behavior?
Next year’s pimp talk
Most of the so-called Negro leaders will be getting large sums of money soon to tell us how to progress in the United States.
They will give Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day addresses, Black History Month speeches and talk to schools, churches and community events nationwide telling you how partisan politics, infrastructure, increased military funding, unaffordable electric vehicles and better roads in affluent neighborhoods will benefit your progress!
Be careful when listening to pimp talk! Pimps come in all races, creeds and colors.
There are differences
There is little pimping and big pimping.
The Liberty City, Compton, Fifth Ward, Tobacco Road, Buttermilk Bottom pimping is one thing. But that ghetto, barrio and back road pimping can’t compare to that political pimping, Wall Street pimping, military-industrial pimping or that casino and gambling hall pimping.
If you own a billion-dollar business and have billions worth of mansions and yachts and pay zero in taxes, that’s big pimping. If you are an auto manufacturer and you tell 500,000 people to give you $100 to reserve a new car, that’s $50 million-type big pimping.
The whores that work for bigtime pimps don’t wear miniskirts and push-up bras. Most of them wear three-piece suits.
Political pimp talk
Now, the Negro leaders that you admire will ask you to pay them to talk about how to improve yourself and your community.
They won’t tell you how to buy land or create profitable Blackowned businesses. They will tell you their “message” is from God, so any crazy idea they suggest will have religious connotations.
They will tell you it will be better for you if you vote Democratic, but they will not tell you that the olden-day Democrats were once as wicked, devilish and racist as current Republicans appear to be.
Yes. How long will we trod on the economic and political winepress for the people seeking to pimp people of color?
I don’t care how much money a brother or sister has, they are being pimped if they work for the pimps – sort of like the Stephan character in “Django Unchained.”
Think about it
Throughout history, there have been voices that have been quieted in favor of Black community overseers. Nat, Denmark and Harriet were made speechless, Marcus, Martin and Malcolm were silenced, and the strong Black voices today will never get a chance to share their views with wannabe pimps that prefer to pillow talk than speak up and speak out strongly.
Booker T. Washington and George Washington Carver encouraged us to do things for ourselves and our communities. But how many jitterbugs, shorties and imaginary “G”s even know who those men were?
What is freedom?
Freedom in America means financial and economic freedom. We can’t even try to persuade the corporate, political, religious and educational people that are pimping us to take us off the block or off the stroll.
Black leaders designated as such by news networks can’t even get a voting rights bill passed in Congress, because we’re told to put politicians first while they always put us last!
If you are not progressing, stop listening to the pimp talk. Start listening to Black men and women that started where you are and rose to better places.
