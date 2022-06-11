Attack shows Buffalo’s racial segregation and poverty

Before the nation could fully process the horror of the May 14 mass murder at a Buffalo supermarket, we were battered with the heartbreak of another, even deadlier attack at an elementary school Texas.
Incredibly, nearly 70 Americans have died in mass shootings since the Buffalo attack. But even as we focus our energies on solving to the nation’s gun violence crisis, we cannot allow fresh tragedies to overshadow the crisis of racism and poverty that allowed the white supremacist gunman in Buffalo to target Black victims with such precision.
The Buffalo massacre was the deadliest white supremacist attack in the United States since August of 2019, when a racist extremist targeting Latinos killed 23 people and injured 23 others at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.
White supremacist attack
The gunman chose Buffalo’s East Side because – due to a history of redlining and residential segregation – it has the highest concentration of Black residents in New York State outside of the New York City metropolitan area.
And he knew the Tops supermarket on the East Side would be crowded with Black shoppers because – thanks to decades of neglect -- it is the only supermarket in the neighborhood.
Rather, it was the only supermarket in the neighborhood. Since the shooting, the Tops has been shut down, putting further stress on an already strained community.
We will not allow policymakers in Washington and around the country to continue to treat systemic racism and gun violence as a natural disaster.
In recognition of National Gun Safety Month, the National Urban League has engaged the faith community in our ongoing advocacy and activism with “Sound the Trumpet Sunday,” when pastors will share a message of cultural unity and encourage their communities to demand action on racial hatred and gun violence.
Marc Morial is president and CEO of the National Urban League.
