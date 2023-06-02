Black Americans are too good for America, Part 1

African Americans are too good to stay in the United States of America any longer.
In the United States Constitution, the Three-fifths Compromise is part of Article 1,Section 2, Clause 3.
According to Harvard University’s Prospective of Change, “The ThreeFifths Compromise was reached among state delegates during the 1787 Constitutional Convention. It determined that three out of every five [enslaved persons were] counted when determining a state’s total population for legislative representation and taxation. Before the Civil War, the ThreeFifths Compromise gave a disproportionate representation of slave states in the House of Representatives.”
Section 2 of the Fourteenth Amendment (1868) later superseded this clause and explicitly repealed the compromise, but it is still relevant today.
We’re not wanted
This country has made it clear that we are not wanted as full citizens; from the denial of capital to build quality communities; to the organized destruction of “Black Wall Street” in Tulsa, Okla.; to the obliteration of Rosewood, Fla. Being Black in America is comparable to a real-life horror movie where the haunted house constantly whispers, “GET OUT.”
My mother beat into me that to be successful in the United States, I had to be three times better than the worst White person. That is so true.
Dr. Boyce Watkins is much better than James Joseph Cramer, but doors sprang open for Cramer, the Jewish television personality. Those doors remain locked and blocked to Dr. Watkins or any Black man.
Jim Cramer has never recommended a Black-controlled stock, including the amazing Byron Allen with the Weather Channel. Goldman Sachs does not even hire Blacks as tokens anymore or even Black female receptionists at the front desk.
Superior in every way
The last two Black men elected to the United States Congress in 2022 were West Point graduates Wesley Parish Hunt of Texas and John Edward James of Michigan. Both men are intellectually superior to Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matthew Louis Gaetz II of Florida, two of the loudest and most obnoxious members of the United States House of Representatives.
The point is, if you are Black in America, not only must you have superior academics, but you must also have superior achievements just to compete. Racism still exists in America; it is just harder to prove.
What’s next?
What is the solution to this predicament? Should African Americans continue to fight an invisible enemy in an uphill battle, or is it time to throw in the towel and head for greener pastures in another country? Are there countries around the globe that will accept you as a full American, while within the borders of the USA you are still only three-fifths of a person?
Is the United States government actively recruiting a replacement population for African Americans that it never accepted as full citizens while it pushes policies for the self-destruction of that same population?
Is it time to “GET OUT?”
No level playing field
How many “More Acceptable Negroes” (MAN) of Indian, Latino, Hispanic or Asian descent –recent immigrants born in other countries – will receive financial and educational rights, opportunities and scholarships initially intended for native Black Americans? I am not seeking to replace one form of racism with another, but to sincerely level the playing field of life.
Where will Black Americans go and where would they be accepted? Our image as a people is so damaged from the violence portrayed on television newscasts, movies, videos and by our rap music musicians, but that is not an accurate portrayal.
Personally, I know many Black Americans who are too good to stay in this abusive relationship and have moved on to Latin American, Arab and Asian countries where they are respected as full United States citizens. Even the U.S. Embassy responds immediately when they call.
People over government
We operate universities and businesses, govern cities, and do more than sing and dance and play sports. There are Latin American and African countries that will accept our professional assistance to build their cities and economies without the failed military policies of the United States. In other words, they will accept our people, but not our government.
We should no longer accept second-class citizenship. We should not serve as steppingstones like we did to the Vietnamese, Asians and now to the Latins and Hispanics. We should step aside and move on where we will be appreciated.
We tried to advance fairly through civil rights, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and that proved to be nothing more than pipe dreams. Whites like Florida Governor Ronald Dion DeSantis are now removing those steppingstones, even our history. Our replacements will not get help. They too will become a permanent underclass.
In 1922, Marcus Mosiah Garvey, Jr. established a passenger ship company, the Black Star Line, with the purpose are returning Blacks to Africa. The head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), John Edgar Hoover – with the full support of the federal government – sabotaged the ships and Garvey’s moral character to keep Blacks from seeking freedom elsewhere.
Blacks must now look for greener pastures in other countries. Perhaps Garvey’s ideas can move forward 100 years later without the interference of the FBI.
Next week, Part 2: Black Americans are pushed to “the back of the bus” by illegal newcomers.
George T. Farrell is the chair of BlakPAC, the Black Latin Asian Knowledge Political Action Committee founded in 2014. It has successfully increased the number of conservative non-Whites elected to the United States Congress. Visit www.BlakPAC.gop. Contact George at george@blakpac.gop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.