Black Americans are too good for America, Part 2

The Darien Gap is, for many, the trip that signifies they will make it to the United States of America.
The Darien Gap is a geographic region in the Isthmus of Panama connecting North and South America within Central America. It consists of large undeveloped jungle, forest, and mountains in Panama and the northern portion of Colombia, South America.
Open to anyone
The United States of America under Democratic President Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., has instituted a policy that has opened the southern border to anybody and everybody –without a criminal or health background check – and the entry point starts in Panama.
Every night, seven days a week, at a migrant induction station, up to 10 or more luxury travel buses load those exiting the Darien Gap for the trip through Panama.
Panama makes it clear that they are not welcome and drops them at the Costa Rican border for transfer and travel through Costa Rica.
Many of the migrants are not wanted in their home countries either, which is why they are on “the yellow brick road” to the USA. In their countries, many live in forests without electricity, indoor plumbing or toilet paper. There are no schools, churches or paved roads. These new immigrants are emerging from poverty that welfare recipients in the USA cannot imagine and that is why they will go through hell or high water to get here.
It’s happened before
We have seen this before with Democrat President James Earl Carter, Jr., and the Marielitos, when 135,000 of Cuba’s prison inmates and mental patients were dumped in Miami in 1980. Now, 40 years later, native-born Black Americans are nearly non-existent in Miami businesses and politics in 2023.
The other countries along the route from Panama are Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico on the way to the United States. They do not provide passport stamps so that the illegal migrants cannot stay in their countries on the way to “the Promised Land.”
Panama maintains an accurate count of the emigrants crossing its borders. In 2022, 248,000 people made the trek using $7 billion in transportation and other resources funded by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and others. The U.S. Border Patrol reported 2.3 million illegal immigrants came to America in 2022.
Pushed to the back
As the migrants arrive, Black Americans are again being pushed to the back of the bus in their own country for illegal newcomers. The Black Democratic mayors in Chicago (Brandon Johnson) and New York City (Eric Adams) have already sold out their own people for the privilege of a fancy title. As the summer of 2023 begins, Black Americans are again the steppingstones of opportunity to every other ethnic group, and our Black elected Democratic mayors are the tour guides.
Still tokens
In 1963, Joan Dorsey became the first African American hired by American Airlines. Ms. Dorsey applied for a job at American after finishing a degree in education at the University of Arizona. We opened the door wide for every other heritage, and now the door of opportunity is closed in our faces.
There are a few exceptions like Senator Tim Scott, who holds his exemption up as if opportunity is available for all. But it’s not. It’s just a select few. Worst of all, it’s been 60 years since Ms. Dorsey was hired and we are still being treated as tokens when it comes to real opportunity in a country we fight and die for.
For example, Robert F. Smith is an extraordinary man and a director of Vista Equity Partners. He was so good that instead of making partner at Goldman Sachs, he was shown the door. He was just too good and the partners at Goldman just could not accept him at their level.
Succeeded anyway
But he did not fail like his former employer hoped; he succeeded brilliantly and is now a true billionaire. He is so wealthy he paid off the total $34 million student loan debt for the 2019 graduating class of Morehouse College and he is just getting started.
Robert F. Smith is geotargeting six metropolitan areas with large African American populations – Houston, New Orleans, Charlotte, Memphis, Atlanta, and Birmingham – for investment. I wish him the best, but we should no longer put our eggs in one basket.
It’s time for African Americans to realize that we are too good to waste another 60 years fighting for scraps, while others recent immigrants step over us. It’s time to end this abusive relationship with the United States government.
What are you waiting for? Don’t you hear the voice? “GET OUT or get trampled!”
George T. Farrell is the chair of BlakPAC, the Black Latin Asian Knowledge Political Action Committee founded in 2014. It has successfully increased the number of conservative non-Whites elected to the United States Congress. Visit www. BlakPAC.gop. Contact George at george@blakpac.gop.
