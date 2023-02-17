Black cops chose blue over purple and gold

As the entire world knows, 29-yearold son Tyre Nichols died from injuries inflicted by five Black Memphis (Tenn.) Police Department cops during a traffic stop last month.
As of this writing, the five have been indicted on second-degree murder charges. Two additional officers were fired, and three Memphis Fire Department paramedics were also fired for not providing adequate medical aid to Tyre.
Three officers – Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills, Jr.– are members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. My brother Glenn and me are life members of the fraternity, as was my late father, Charles, Sr.. Approximately 250,000 other men are also “Omega Men” – the overwhelming majority of whom are Black.
I write this commentary for people who may think that Omega and other Black Greek-letter organizations are organized, color-identifiable gangs.
Some history
Omega Psi Phi is a charter member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC). Those organizations are affectionately known as “The Divine Nine.” The NPHC is composed of these groups listed in chronological order of their founding, all between the years 1906 and 1963:
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., currently with 290,000 members; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (355,000 members); Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. (125,000 members); Omega Psi Phi (250,000 members); Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (350,000 members); Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. (200,000 members); Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. (100,000 members); Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. (100,000 members); and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. (50,000 members.)
That’s approximately 1.8 million Black, college-educated individuals, including 915,000 men who are members of the five fraternities, and 905,000 women who are members of the four sororities.
‘Mother Howard’
Five of the Nine were founded at Howard University, one of America’s premier historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and one at another nearby HBCU, Morgan State University. Kappa Alpha Psi was founded “...in an environment saturated in racism” at Indiana University, according to the fraternity’s website. Two others were also founded at predominately White institutions.
“Racial isolation on predominantly White campuses and social barriers of class on all campuses created a need for Black students to align themselves with other individuals sharing common goals and ideals,” states the NPHC.
All of these organizations, most of which are more than 100 years old, have long histories of advocating for human and economic development, community service and safety, good citizenship and academic excellence.
Each of “The Nine” evolved during a period when Blacks were being denied essential constitutional rights and privileges afforded to every American.
Goals and mottos
What do these organizations stand for?
First of All, Servants of All, We Shall Transcend All. By Culture and By Merit. Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor. Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom. Culture For Service and Service For Humanity. A Community-Conscious, Action-Oriented Organization. Greater Service, Greater Progress. Building a Tradition, Not Resting Upon One!
But “skin folk ain’t all kinfolk.” As motivational speaker Patricia Russell-McCloud once said, “Everyone that’s your color isn’t your kind, and everyone that’s your kind isn’t your color.”
And that’s the situation with Bean, Martin and Mills, Jr.. They chose to abuse the breathtaking discretionary power of life and death granted to them by law rather than leaning into Omega’s cardinal principles of Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance and Uplift.
They chose law enforcement’s blue uniform and its alleged “blue wall of silence and protection” (that obviously doesn’t work for Black cops) over Omega Psi Phi’s purple and gold.
When you look at their official Memphis Police Department pictures, it’s ironic that they chose the history of violence, fear, and paranoia of Black bodies that the American flag, in its duality, represents, over the symbolism and imagery of Omega Psi Phi and what it says to its sons.
Given the Divine Nine’s history and principles, it’s unfathomable that “one of ours” – even three of 1.8 million – could do such a thing.
Why shame?
In a CNN interview, RowVaughn Wells, Tyre’s mother, said, “They (the five cops) have put their own families in harm’s way. They have brought shame to their own families. They brought shame to the Black community.”
Her comments are absolutely correct. But should they be? Should what’s called “fictive kinship” – significant social ties not based on blood, marriage or adoption – among millions of Black Americans cause the dysfunctional actions of one to considered the actions of all? I say an emphatic “No!” to such collective punishment.
The actions of those Omega members who killed Tyre don’t represent the actions of me, other Omega men, or any of the 1.8 million Divine Nine members any more than they represent the actions of the five families, the pastor of the churches these men may have belonged to, the mayors of cities they grew up in, or the principals of the high schools from which they graduated.
‘Are they Black?’
For most of my life, I’ve consciously fought thinking to myself, “I hope they aren’t Black” whenever I hear of a high-profile crime. From America’s founding, we’ve been burdened with collective guilt and the responsibility to be “a credit” and not a shame to the entire race.
Yet the individual status of being a FOOF – the First, the One, or One of the Few – somehow means that racial barriers are broken for all Black people, racism is no longer a problem, and Blacks who follow will be judged, in MLK’s famous words, “...not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” I also reject that concept.
But I digress
Let me say this explicitly. The actions of the three former members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. – their memberships were permanently revoked – don’t represent the mission, goals, founding principles or objectives of the fraternity or any of the Divine Nine.
I can safely say that every member of every organization deplores and denounces that savage, deadly, unnecessary homicide in the strongest possible terms. We all cry with, pray for, and grieve with Tyre’s family.
And for people who continue to impute the actions of a few to an entire organization, consider that the attorney for the family, Benjamin Crump – whether you like him or not – will never stop pressing for answers and trying to bring the individuals and organizations responsible for Tyre’s death to account.
That’s what “Manhood” is all about.
Charles W. Cherry II, J.D., M.B.A., is president and CEO of 623 Management, Inc., an advertising agency focused on online (smartphones, digital) and offline (print, broadcast, outdoor) messaging to Black America, and particularly Black Floridians. Contact him at ccherry@623management.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.