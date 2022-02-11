Don’t you just love those viral videos of teachers being awesome? Like the one of Kathleen Fitzpatrick — Ms. Fitz — swishing a long jumper, which led to her third graders at Holy Trinity School in Washington, D.C., getting hot chocolate.
This weekend I repeatedly watched a clip of a special education teacher helping a student enjoy recess by holding him in his arms as they hopped on a trampoline and jumped rope. The joyous smile on the child’s face epitomizes everything that’s good about us when we are good to each other.
I imagine that’s why “Abbott Elementary” is such a hit. The new mockumentary sitcom follows a group of passionate teachers in Philadelphia who do the best they can to help their underserved students despite a shortage of funding.
Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of the show, named the fictional school after her real-life sixth-grade teacher, Joyce Abbott. When Brunson was recently on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host surprised her by bringing Abbott on the show via satellite, and the actress immediately started crying.
That’s how important one teacher was to her. I’m sure many of us have a Joyce Abbott whom we invited into our hearts long ago and who has never left.
The reality
I wish the love we have for teachers were more evident in our society’s priorities.
Right now, our nation’s schools are short-staffed; our educators are broke, burned out or both; and the national dialogue about education is more focused on what not to teach.
Between 2006 and 2019, the number of education degrees dropped by 22%, while our population continued to grow.
Now COVID safety concerns are causing even more people to second-guess the profession, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics saying there are 567,000 fewer educators in our public schools today than before the pandemic.
I know those viral videos are everywhere, but the profession is shrinking. We are in a crisis, one that has been decades in the making.
Between 1985-86 and 2017-18, the average cost of attending college outpaced inflation by more than 2 to 1. The purchasing power of the average American hasn’t budged in 40 years.
On average, teachers earn 11.1% less than other professionals with similar experience and education.
Toss in state budget cuts, leading more than 90% of teachers to buy school supplies with their own money, and you can see why teachers list burnout and salary as their top concerns.
Yet despite the financial burdens, disrespect from lawmakers, even the constant threat of dying in the classroom — last year the country set a record for school shootings — the Ms. Fitzes of the world continue fighting for other people’s children.
Thanks to COVID, millions of parents got a crash course in educating young people. We know it’s not easy. We know it takes a special person to want to stand in front of a classroom full of young minds and teach day after day, week after week, year after year.
We know how much that one special teacher meant to us — still means to us.
We know how much we love those viral videos of awesome teachers doing awesome things.
Our priorities must start to reflect this great knowing, or the noble profession of teaching is going to continue to hemorrhage good people.
