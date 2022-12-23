I began my media career at 17 years old when I was hired by WSB-TV, Atlanta’s largest and most famous television station.
The year was 1968. At that time, I didn’t know I would have a long media career, I just wanted a job. After graduating from high school, my mother told me, “You have two weeks to celebrate, after that, you have to give me $15 a week to stay here.”
When WSB hired me, I didn’t have a journalism degree. In fact, there were about 30 employees in the newsroom and only two of them studied journalism.
What I did have was street smarts.
You see, in 1968 Atlanta reacted to the death of its native son, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with bricks, bullets and Molotov cocktails. My neighborhood, Fourth Ward, was more violent than any community in the ATL.
The WSB-TV newsman covering the riots was pelted with bricks and bottles. During the mayhem, my white friend suffered a brain injury.
That same guy encouraged me to go back to school, but I hesitated. I was a TV employee, but I made more money hustling. He told me, “If I fill out the registration papers at Georgia State College and you’re accepted, would you go?”
I answered yes and the rest is history.
Lynch media
What we are experiencing is a period of “Willie Lynch Media.’’ Willie Lynch was reportedly a plantation owner during the days of slavery who had a recipe for controlling slaves.
Lynch basically said in speeches and letters that Blacks would never unite, work together and support their brothers and sisters if you could turn Blacks against each other in every way, by slave status, by skin color, by education, etc.
I say, we all have a role in Black progress, the rich, the poor, the strong, the weak, the old, the young, the integrationists, the separatists, the violent and the non-violent must all work together to some degree and in some way.
Don’t let people that enjoy white media stop you from being yourself and loving your kind.
I believe the Black media pros of today must be versatile. I’m tired of seeing Black writers trying to imitate journalism bigots and Klansmen that think Black journalists are inferior, unskilled and unprofessional if they don’t write like Amy and Bubba.
Will new, unafraid, and righteous Black writers please stand up? My media candle can only burn for so long. I have three books I want to write before I take my final journey to the newspaper in the sky!
Young people don’t fall for the media okey-doke. Black media persons are valuable and so is their writing because Black writing is what African Americans want to read and professionally produced Black shows are what they want to watch.
“Like” The Gantt Report page on Facebook. Contact Lucius at www. allworldfinancialgroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.