June is men’s health month and there are very few people talking about its significance. Particularly in the Black community, there is a health crisis in America, and it is very hard to focus on the problem because many do not care.
African American and Native American men have the shortest life expectancy and die at higher rates from 9 of the top 10 causes of death.
In the Black community many men don’t have health insurance, and as a result many of them fail to see a doctor for preventive care.
Based on the conditions that Black men live under with guns, and terrible diets, we are the first to get sick, and the first to die. Since many Black men do not have a primary care physician, this affects their ability to be involved fathers, supportive partners, and engaged community members.
Presently in the healthcare field, there are more men with advanced diseases simply because they lost trust in and access to their health during the pandemic.
With the pandemic many Black men lost touch with their families, and there must be a refocus on their treatment and health.
In the Black community, there is a need for innovative organizations that focus on maintaining a healthy body and mind with Black boys, young Black men, and all Black men in general.
There is a need for Black men in America to start and implement a health movement that educate the importance of effective preventive health measures.
Overcoming the fears
Within the health organization there must be a strong demonstrated record on improving the health and wellbeing of Black men, not just on one month but every day. Many Black men do not trust the healthcare system, and they keep getting sicker and sicker.
From a personal point of view, I refused to take yearly physicals, even though I had excellent healthcare.
I knew I had high blood pressure, but I refused to take my medication. At 54, I had a massive stroke, where I almost died and now, I take my medications every day, and I see my physician every four months.
Recently, my urologist suggested that I do a procedure called a URO Lift. As men turn fifty, many men have problems with their prostate, and they cannot control the number of times they have to urinate.
Many are forced to take medication, but many don’t have a urologist, especially Black men.
Many Black men don’t have a primary care physician, and even less have a urologist. When Black men turn 50, they should have a team of doctors, and that should include, a primary care physician, a urologist, a dentist, and ophthalmologist.
A full-time job
Healthcare is a full-time job, and many Black men are lazy. There must be a radical change with Black men’s attitude about their health and living.
Most Black men don’t know that June is men’s health month, and we need help from our wives, women, professionals, churches, and Black organizations.
It all starts with preventive healthcare, and it is not happening in the Black community.
We need more Black men health summits, more Black support groups, and health Black conferences, monthly meeting, and talking to each other.
Improving Black men’s health must be a movement across the country, and brothers must start with a friend, family member, church member, the gym, and the barbershop.
June is men’s health month. What have you done this year to facilitate Black community engagement, and improve health and wellbeing to another brother or group of brothers?
Roger Caldwell, a community activist, author, journalist, radio host and CEO of On Point Media Group, lives in Orlando. Contact him at jet38@bellsouth.net.
