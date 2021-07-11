Cosby’s free in eyes of the law, but guilty everywhere else

Bill Cosby may have been freed from a 10-year prison sentence for sexual assault by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on a technicality, but his Jell-O Pudding days are over.
So are his E.F. Hutton and “Hey, hey, hey, it’s Fat Albert” days. He will never stroll across a university stage to deliver a commencement speech or receive an honorary doctorate from any institution ever again.
Residual checks from airings of “The Cosby Show” are going to be few and far between.
Jelly days over
Bill Cosby, now 83, has no hope of ever reclaiming the esteem commensurate with his accomplishments as a pathbreaking comedian and actor during the waning days of Jim Crow.
Before he was America’s TV Dad, he was a pioneer of Black aspiration whose comedy albums sold in the millions and whose tours were national sellouts and TV specials were ratings winners.
Still, every one of his obituaries will lead with the fact that he was convicted of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand and served nearly three years of his 3-to-10-year sentence before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated the verdict and forbid future prosecution based on testimony that led to his 2018 conviction.
In future obituaries, Cosby will get grudging credit for bank- rolling causes near and dear to Black America, especially struggling HBCUs and scholarship programs that benefitted from his largesse.
But other than his family and the lawyers he enriched, there will be no affectionate words for or about him when he passes from this mortal coil.
Bill Cosby will never be accepted by the mainstream again despite working for decades to assure America of his fatherly bonafides and essential harmlessness.
He presented himself as a cigar-chomping media mogul, wise sitcom dad, philanthropist, and responsible image maker whose scripts passed the sniff-test of psychologists he employed to remove material that had even a hint of stereotype or negativity about Black people.
Still, it will be hard to laugh at the antics of Cliff Huxtable once you’ve begun to imagine the slurred and disoriented pleas of the more than 60 women who have accused Cosby of various kinds of sexual assault over half a century.
It doesn’t make any sense to be angry with the Pa. Supreme Court for interpreting the law in a way that didn’t take into consideration the notoriety of the defendant.
They did not exonerate Bill Cosby of rape. They were dealing with the sloppy, short-sighted promises of the previous district attorney and his successor’s decision to ignore that deal.
The court majority ruled that the remedy to Cosby’s outrageous crimes was not a trial using evidence he gave up a decade earlier under the impression he would never be prosecuted.
They ruled that it wasn’t fair that he had given up his right against self -incrimination and gotten nothing for it. This has nothing to do with Cosby’s objective guilt or innocence. It’s a question of procedure, not justice.
Justice would never allow for the guilty to go free or the innocent to be convicted. This was about a supermarket clerk cleaning up a mess in aisle seven.
Never presumed innocent
Having said that, there is no reasonable doubt that Bill Cosby is guilty of the crime he spent three years in prison paying for. That’s three years of his elderly life he can’t get back.
In this world of terrible DA’s, imperfect justice and preferential treatment for the rich, it may be the closest we can get for now to something approximating justice.
Bill Cosby may be free, but he will never have the presumption of innocence again.
He’s shown us that under that mischievous grin that made billions of dollars for General Mills, Coca-Cola and NBC, he’s just another criminal with an expensive legal team running interference for him. He’s guilty as hell.
Tony Norman is a columnist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
