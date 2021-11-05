As this country moves towards a critical election year, it’s time for Black folks to pay closer attention to the guidance of two twentieth century master teachers whom many of us claim to be supporters.
Those two were Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Brother Malcolm X.
Both visionary leaders offered concrete guidance on how we can most effectively protect and promote our economic and political interests in a society in which huge numbers of people will do anything they can to suppress us.
Black power’s call
Dr. King, in his book “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community’’ stated that, “Black Power in its broad and positive meaning, is a call to black people to amass the political and economic strength to achieve their legitimate goals...”
If Black Power means the development of this kind of strength within the negro community, then it is a quest for basic, necessary, legitimate power.”
Brother Malcolm was equally profound as evidence by the following quote, “We propose to support and/or organize political clubs to run independent candidates for office and to support any Afro-American already in office who answers to and is responsible to the Afro-American community…. And in this manner, the organizations will increase in numbers and quality.”
By August, it is our intention to have a black nationalists convention which will consist of delegates from all over the country who are interested in the political, economic and social philosophy of black nationalism.
After these delegates convene, we will listen to everyone. We want to hear new ideas and new solutions.
The political philosophy of black nationalism means the black man should control the politics and the politicians in his own community.
A. Peter Bailey’s latest book is “Witnessing Brother Malcolm X, the Master Teacher.” Contact him at apeterb@verizon.net.
