Emmett Till’s mother wanted world to see what racism can do

What is a history teacher to do? Fingers wag at us from left and right. Do not disturb the students. Issue trigger warnings to your classes.
Avoid inducing guilt. Teach patriotic content. Steer clear of violent or disturbing content. Keep the customers satisfied. Which makes it a good time to remember Mamie Till-Mobley, who would have been 100 years old last month.
Back in the summer of 1955, her 14-year-old son Emmett went down to Money, Mississippi, to visit family. She hesitated to let him go. Emmett was a high-spirited kid who loved to joke around.
He’d been told about Jim Crow rules but didn’t fully understand the danger. Still, she thought he’d be OK.
We know the story. Emmett allegedly whistled at a white woman in a crossroads grocery store (although his mother always believed it was due to his stutter and her teaching him to whistle to calm himself).
The woman’s husband and brother-in-law kidnapped Emmett, beat him near to death, shot him in the head and threw him in the Tallahatchie River.
After his body was returned to Chicago and Mamie saw his face, she made the most courageous decision of her life: Hide nothing. She asked the funeral director not to prettify Emmett; she insisted on a glass-topped coffin; she invited a photographer to take pictures.
His face, our history
“Let the people see what they did to my boy,” she said.
One hundred thousand people, mostly South Siders, came to Emmett’s viewing.
Disturbed at the spectacle, Southern newspapers called the funeral “Mamie’s circus,” but African Americans — Southern migrants and their children — recognized their history in Emmett’s crushed face.
Emmett’s death photo appeared in Jet magazine, and Black newspapers such as the Chicago Defender, and for years African Americans passed along copies, a reminder of racism’s horrors, a “tough love” warning to their children.
A month after the funeral, an all-white, all-male jury convened in Tallahatchie County. Only registered voters served on juries there. Though the county was almost two-thirds African American, voter suppression laws disenfranchised them all.
Pain into testimony
The evidence was strong, but it took the jurors just an hour to find the defendants not guilty. One juror joked that it would have been quicker had they not stopped for cokes. Others said they refused to be the first jury in Mississippi to convict white men of killing a Black person.
Still, the story lived on. An unprecedented series of mass Emmett Till rallies took place across America. Mamie was their featured speaker.
She turned her pain into testimony and raised a prophetic cry against racism.
Eventually, other events such as the Montgomery bus boycott took center stage. But Mamie had found her calling; she would be a teacher.
She earned a degree from Chicago Teachers College and a master’s in education administration from Loyola University. Teaching the truth to children became her cause.
She founded a theater troupe for them, The Emmett Till Players. She would not be silent about racism and injustice, about her son’s story.
Just before she died, she published with Christopher Benson a fine autobiography, “Death of Innocence.”
Civil rights icons John Lewis, Anne Moody and Muhammad Ali were all around Emmett’s age when he was murdered. All saw the horrible photographs, and all traced their activism to that moment.
Countless others carried Emmett’s image into the freedom struggle. It was “emblazoned in their minds,” civil rights leader Joyce Lardner remembered. “It was our symbol.”
Mamie Till-Mobley refused to turn a blind eye to evil. Neither should we, least of all America’s history teachers. We honor her courage in her hundredth year. “Let the people see.”
Elliott Gorn teaches history at Loyola University Chicago. He is the author of “Let the People See: The Story of Emmett Till.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.