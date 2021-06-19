Happy Father’s Day to my three TV dads

To all the fathers reading this article, you can and do make a difference in the lives of your children. Keep doing the best you can with what you know and learn what you don’t know.
This is the time of year when I ponder what my life would have been like if I had a father.
Growing up with no father or father figure in my home to prepare me how to be a man was extremely difficult.
Would I have been able to make better decisions? Would my faith be stronger? Would I have better health or finances? Most importantly, would or could I have been a better father to my own children?
On my own
Having lived more than 50 years now without a father to wish Happy Father’s Day to has desensitized me to the idea. As a Black boy living in poverty, I had no choice but to make some very important and life-changing decisions with my limited knowledge.
With no daddy, I could never ask the question WWDD (What Would Daddy Do?). There was no pattern of behavior for me to follow. It was complete guessing game on how to love and to be a good father.
I had to learn how to practice every aspect of my life. I practice Christianity, friendship and fatherhood because I believe those things can never be perfected. I have made my share of mistakes in my life and will continue to make more, but I look for opportunities to learn and grow from my errors.
Perfection is only found in God the Father and I thank Him for being there in my life. Every day is always Happy Father’s Day for Him with me.
Searching for help
People say, “You can’t teach, what you don’t know.” One of my first jobs I had as a teenager was working as a grocery store bag boy which required me to wear a tie. I was able to find one, but I didn’t know how to tie it after trying unsuccessfully for hours to tie it.
There was no internet or You- Tube videos to demonstrate “how to” back then. Desperately, I walked all over the neighborhood to find a man that could teach me how.
As I got older, I also didn’t know how to shave my face. I developed a severe case of ingrown facial hair. I didn’t know my facial hair was different from the White people I looked up in the magazines to learn how to shave.
My three dads
Growing up in the 1970s, television played a major influence in filling the lack of a positive Black male figures I could learn from. I watched first-run series of Black TV fathers Fred San- ford (Redd Foxx) of “Sanford and Son,” George Jefferson (Sherman Hemsley) of “The Jeffersons” and James Evans (John Amos) of “Good Times.” Watching them be- came my way of learning how to be a father.
They were hilariously funny, yet practical with their wisdom. They all loved their children and gave them the best they had to of- fer. They shared the common interest of caring for their children. Only John Amos is still alive; the others have gone on to glory. Yet their characters still are alive in people like me.
Television took you inside their households to witness how they made those tough decisions a father must make. They may not always be right, but they were made with love and in the best interest of their children.
A major influence
For me, watching television was an outlet from the world of poverty I was living in. My three TV dads were all strong Black men and each had his own unique way of how they were fathers to their children. Do not underestimate the power and influence of video media on the young and impressionable.
I could not relate to any other TV shows like “My Three Sons,” “Leave It to Beaver” or “The Brady Bunch” because none of those shows had any living conditions like the ones I lived in. Nor did any of the TV dads look like me.
My role models
As I grew older, I did have village fathers I looked up to in my Daytona Beach community such as Charles W. Cherry, Sr., Dr. James Huger, and Dr. Ernest Cook, Sr., just to name a few. They all taught me the importance of getting a good education and community service. I learned and valued what they taught me.
And after I earned five academic degrees, including a master’s degree in Public Administration; and serving two terms as a Daytona Beach city commissioner and four terms as a Florida state representative; I still believe their shoes were and are too big for me to fill or walk in. God bless them all.
Do your best
To all the fathers reading this article, you can and do make a difference in the lives of your children. Keep doing the best you can with what you know and learn what you don’t know.
I honor all fathers past, present and future and say Happy Father’s Day, especially to those fathers who are like me.
Dwayne L. Taylor is a native of Daytona Beach.
