How are Spiderman, Batman and school nutrition professionals alike?

Heroes aren’t always found in the cartoons or on the movie screens, sometimes they’re found in everyday settings like the Manatee County school cafeterias.
Each day school nutrition professionals, the hardworking folks who cook and serve school meals, ensure the children in our community get the nutrition they need to grow and learn.
As a matter of fact, I’d like to congratulate your local hero, Renate Muldoon, who is one of five statewide winners being recognized as a 2022 Florida School Lunch Hero!
Unsung school heroes
No Kid Hungry Florida is proud to partner with the Dairy Council of Florida and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in presenting these annual awards. We believe it’s critical to recognize these unsung heroes for their tireless efforts.
Since the start of the pandemic, heroes like Muldoon, have safely provided in-person and to-go meals for kids. Many got creative and changed meal service times, allowed kids to eat outdoors or in smaller groups, and delivered meals through bus services.
Thanks to their hard work and innovative spirit, kids got a reliable meal each day during uncertain times.
Please join us in celebrating the everyday heroes in school cafeterias feeding kids in your community.
Sky Beard is the director of No Kid Hungry Florida.
