The past 19 months have tested us all. Since February 2020 when the first COVID-19 case was reported in the United States, about 43 million people have been infected. Nearly 681,000 have died, and those numbers are growing daily.
Here in Florida, as I write this, more than 3.5 million or 15% of our population has become infected and over 53,000 Floridians have died. We sit at No. 3 in the nation in COVID-19 cases.
These grave statistics are enough to be concerned about, or rather they should be. However, they only tell part of the story.
While Blacks make up just 17% of Florida’s population, we make up 20% of COVID-19 cases. Nearly 26% of the hospitalizations and 22% of deaths in Florida are men and women whose skin is dark like mine.
Inequities in health care are clearly on display. Just like with cancer, there’s a significant disparity of deaths among Blacks diagnosed with COVID-19.
I’m tired of pretending.
I felt compelled to say those words back in June 2020 amid a global pandemic, a week after George Floyd’s death.
A lot more to do
In a video I shared on social media, I confessed that as a person with a Ph. D., and vice president title, that I was somehow immune from what other Black people experience across the country. But I am not. Many times, people only see skin color.
Because of my title, because of my leadership role at Moffitt Cancer Center, because of my experiences, I am fortunate to be able to help guide our organization and truly make a difference.
Inequities in hiring practices continue to affect highly qualified Black across our country.
Inequities in banking, and education, housing and public transportation serve as barriers that to many are just simply insurmountable. But we can change this, and we must.
I stepped out of my comfort zone to share these words in that video: “Moffitt Cancer Center has long invested in diversity and inclusion, as a priority, consciously focusing on closing gaps in various roles from research to recruitment to clinical care to our values, we have been steadfast in our efforts.
I am so proud of the work we do and the national awards we have won and received and the support we get from our leadership.
But these repeated acts of racism illustrate that we have a lot more to do. So, on behalf of my colleagues and leadership at Moffitt Cancer Center, we are committed to this continued focus on diversity, inclusion and equity for all of you and our community.”
Supporting our Black employees
I live these words every day. As we continue to battle COVID-19 as a society, at Moffitt we have accelerated equity progress.
In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, it became a higher priority to understand how to support our Black team members.
We designed and launched a first-of-its-kind climate and belonging assessment on diversity, equity, and inclusion. An impressive 47% of team members responded to the survey, providing more than 7,300 unique comments on how their social identity impacts their work experience.
The broad findings of this survey reveal that while diversity is valued at the center, there are opportunities to expand inclusion of diverse perspectives.
The building of communities with sustained focus on specific key issues to a demographic group was a vital area of progress for the Center.
Three new Team Member Engagement Networks were formed representing Black and, Latinx and Asian identities. These new networks joined the existing LGBTQ, Young Professional, Women Faculty and Black Faculty Groups. Many more team members can now find a “home” within their Moffitt home.
Being intentional
At Moffitt, we actively hire Black talent at all levels of our organization in a wide range of career fields from clinicians and researchers to business and service professionals. In fact, to help with our diversity efforts we are hiring a Health Equity Education Specialist to join our diversity and inclusion team.
For years, this has been our priority and our practice. We need to be deliberate and intentional to create a workforce that reflects our community, and our nation for that matter. We acknowledge that our work is far from done.
We will continue forging ahead to bring unity and increased diversity to Moffitt, even during the pandemic. In fact, it is more important now than ever before.
We will serve as a model for other businesses and organizations – our community at large – to make these needs a priority and continue working toward racial equity. We cannot afford the human casualty and pretend any longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.