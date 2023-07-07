In an unwelcome atmosphere, HBCUs must continue historic role

This past week, as many expected, the U.S. Supreme Court, given its conservative composition, struck down affirmative action 6-3 in public universities.
Since 1978, the high court has allowed universities to use affirmative action as a tool to increase racial diversity, but last Thursday (June 29) the court shut the door hard on this practice, holding that it violates the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which was created to guarantee due process and equal protection under the laws.
Although the decision is extremely controversial, and there is much to be said about the high court’s rationale, the intent of this commentary is not to question the wisdom or legal efficacy of the recent decision but to address what I consider the decision’s redeeming value and potential positive impact on HBCUs.
HBCUs must prepare
HBCUs should use the decision to disband the practice of race-conscious admissions as a marketing tool to say: “We are still here and that’s why we have been here!”
I believe many of our Black students are ahead of the curve and others have many gifts and talents that have not been cultivated but would nonetheless thrive in higher education.
I am hopeful the predominantly white institutions (PWIs) will continue to make efforts to diversify their institutions outside of athletics.
Recognizing the distinct possibility that PWIs may not seek to diversify, African American students who aspire to attend the elite PWIs may now decide to make application to attend HBCUs in light of the high court’s “race neutral” ruling.
HBCUs must prepare for a higher number of students in anticipating the lower number of admissions at PWIs and must churn its wheels to recruit, enhance and elevate to land these quality students.
Not second choices
The HBCU leadership and alumni must demonstrate a mindset that exudes a message of “feeling wanted, welcomed and valued” to these students, and why HBCUs are not second choices but the best choices.
Over the years, the question has been asked by many, including African Americans: “Are HBCUs still relevant today?” As an HBCU graduate, my response has always been a resoundingly “Yes.’’
My response is now buttressed by the recent high court ruling, which eliminates affirmative action in our institutions of high learning.
HBCUs, born out of a time when Black students were barred from attending traditional colleges and universities due to segregation, must prepare even more to educate our students and continue to offer a rich cultural history.
I believe we are up for the challenge.
Attorney Johnny McCray, Jr. is a 1981 graduate of Bethune-Cookman University and president of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Alumni Association.
