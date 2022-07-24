A considerable number of people that I know have a family member, friend or neighbor that has spent some time in a jail cell.
Lack of evidence, false witness testimonies, lying jurors and corrupt prosecutors and judges have no problem putting innocent Blacks, Latinos, Native Americans and immigrants behind bars or in cages in towns along the southern border of the United States.
Law enforcers were participants in many of the atrocities that Black people suffered over and over again in America. You remember the massacres that took place in Greenwood or the killings and burnings of Black homes and businesses in Rosewood?
You have also heard about The Central Park Five, Pitts and Lee, The Quincy Five and other Blacks that spent years in prison for crimes they never committed.
Today, the world is watching how the planners, coordinators and many insurrection participants who attacked the U. S. Capitol on June 6, 2021, to stop true electoral votes from being certified for the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election.
A government criminal
Former President Donald Trump convinced gullible nationalists, supremacists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klansmen and Klanswomen, Three Percenters, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, Boogaloo Brothers and other political criminals and wrong doers to trespass and force their way into the Capitol where government property was stolen or damaged, legislators were threatened, and men and women died as protectors or perpetrators.
If it is true, that “no one is above the law” why hasn’t Trump and his closest advisors been arrested and sentenced to long prison terms.
Well, white racists will never rush to punish white racists that participate in sedition and try to disrupt and overthrow the government via a political coup.
Donald Trump doesn’t seem worried about going to jail. In fact, news reports suggest that he will soon declare himself a candidate for the 2024 presidential race.
Crimes committed against the government are bad but the reluctance or refusal to prosecute government criminals is worse!
Politicians are tricky. They can make you think that they are your protectors, your providers, your supporters and your friends when they are primarily more supportive of political criminals than they are supportive of citizens and voters.
Politicians oftentimes make political criminals appear to be victims and make innocent citizens look like criminals.
If a foreign government attacked Americans on US soil, perhaps they would be forgiven, if religious terrorists marched to the Capitol with devilish intentions, perhaps they would be arrested.
Lock them up
Donald Trump quickly called on the National Guard to disperse peaceful Black protesters to clear a way for him to take a photo at a church near the White House, but he took over three hours to dispatch National Guardsmen to stop a seditious insurrection by white criminals.
Don’t be surprised if Trump and his main co-conspirators are not given a room at a federal prison for any crimes they may have committed.
Congress is not looking for indictments, convictions, and sentences for political law breakers, they are happy to just study and discuss what happened on that fateful day the Capitol was attacked.
Meanwhile, Black men and women continue to be shot down in broad daylight, profiled by law enforcers and given exaggerated prison sentences.
It is shameful that few people are upset and concerned that there are Black women in federal prison right now serving 15-year sentences that don’t use drugs, don’t buy drugs and don’t sell drugs because their boyfriend cooked up crack cocaine in her house while she was at work and had no idea what was going on in her home!
If no one is above the law, lock him up and lock them up. I’m talking about Trump and his seditious co-conspirators.
