Is it right for white people to break the law?

American history has proven that breaking the law is extremely easy, when you are rich, a politician or a high-level official.
It is risky to break the law at any time, but the legal system works differently when you are rich and white.
Ex-President Trump faces a total of 91 charges across four criminal cases, but he plans to make money by selling items, and donations.
Everything that the ex-president is being charged for, Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He has been charged with 44 federal charges and 47 state charges, and all of them are felonies.
The legal system is set up for politicians, conglomerations, and public officials to operate with immunity, and otherwise is not subject to formal legal sanctions when they break the law.
Most officials are aware that many times they violate the constitution, but because they are rich and white the issue is wiped under the rug.
At the debate, six of the eight debaters agreed that if former President Trump won the nomination for presidential campaign, they would support him even if he had lost his case and been convicted.
This would or could mean that Trump was in jail, but he had won the election.
Trump exception
The most sweeping charge in the Georgia case is Trump’s alleged violation of its powerful anti-racketeering law. It allows prosecutors to charge a large group of people in a complex web of potential crimes.
“The indictment says Trump and others were part of a criminal enterprise that refused to accept his election loss and conspired to change the outcome. Separate counts of soliciting or impersonating a public official refer to attempts by Trump and co-defendants to pressure officials to find ways to change the results by mainly peddling false claims about voter fraud,” says Derek Hawkins of the Washington Post.
The 91 charges can add up to 700 years in jail, and hefty fines. As the trial dates get closer, the legal system gets serious, and jail becomes a reality.
There are many white-collar criminals, and the judicial system allows them to keep stealing. Trump was one of the white people, who were allowed to break the law, but the system has finally decided to put a stop to his racketeering.
Money talks
Wealthy white people break the law every day, and they can be fired, disciplined, or denied promotions, and most of the time, they don’t go to jail.
But Trump is a different story, and he must be reelected to pardon himself, but that does not exist in Georgia and New York.
Georgia and New York are state criminal cases which cannot be shut down by the federal justice system.
RICO is the hardest case to shut down because the U.S. president and the state governor do not have the power to pardon criminals. Only a five-member state panel can pardon criminals after completing their sentence for at least five years.
Breaking the law on the higher level takes high priced lawyers, and the system is set up for white folks to win.
It takes millions and most of the time a deal is worked out. It may not be right, but money does the talking.
Roger Caldwell, a community activist, author, journalist, radio host and CEO of On Point Media Group, lives in Orlando. Contact him at jet38@bellsouth.net.
