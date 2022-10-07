It is time for Florida’s Democratic party to truly work together

The mid-term election is weeks away and there is a discussion in Florida, if the Florida Democratic Party really wants to win in 2022.
It appears statewide that the candidates statewide are independent and doing their own thing.
To win, the candidates must step out of the box of conformity and do things that the Florida Democratic Party has never done before.
The Florida Democratic Party, the National Democratic Party, candidate Charlie Crist and Val Demings have over $60,000,000.00. Naomi Esther Blemur, candidate for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, Aramis Ayala, candidate for Florida Attorney and Adam Hattersley, candidate for Florida Chief Financial Officer has very little funds.
With very limited funds, it is very difficult to run an effective and successful statewide campaign.
All 14,000,000 plus poll registered voters in Florida must know: Charlie Crist, candidate for Florida governor, Val Demings, candidate for United States senator, Naomi Esther Blemur, candidate for Commissioner of Agriculture, Aramis Ayala, candidate for Attorney General, and Adam Hattersley, candidate for Florida Chief Financial Officer.
In order for Floridians to vote for the entire Democratic Party, they must recognize the name of all candidates running for office statewide.
In order for the Florida Democratic candidates statewide to win in 2022 midterm election, they must step out of the box and become one ticket, with one campaign.
The Florida Democratic Party and the National Democratic Party must ensure that 50% to 60% of all flyers, business cards, posters, yard signs, stickers, billboards, radio, and TV advertisement must have the entire team on the election information.
Stakes are high
The stakes for our democracy and for all Americans are incredibly high. The Florida Democratic Party must become one ticket, one party, and one agenda to get the vote out. Each candidate must campaign for the entire ticket, must speak for all of the other candidates on the ticket, and must share the same message.
It is important to energize every Florida voter throughout the state and reach out to voters in places where we never reached out to before.
The leaders in the party must give all statewide candidates at least $1,000,000.00 to be competitive in the mid-term election.
This will be the best $5,000,000.00 ever spent on a campaign in the history of Florida.
It is time for Florida’s Democratic Party to truly work together and win in 2022.
Roger Caldwell, a community activist, author, journalist, radio host and CEO of On Point Media Group, lives in Orlando. Contact him at jet38@bellsouth.net. Thaddeus Hamilton is an attorney in Plantation, owner of the law firm, Thaddeus Hamilton PA. and former Democratic candidate for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services in the 2014 elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.