Kyrie Irving’s anti-Semitism mess is a symptom of what ails America

COMMENTARY
What embarrasses the NBA and has superstar Kyrie Irving suspended goes deeply beyond basketball or one man. Irving’s is just the latest face symptomatic of what has become of this country and made even its name sadly ironic: the United States of America. If only. We have not been this malignantly divided since the Civil War of the 1860s.
Blatant lies and misinformation. The hatred to spread that. The gullibility to believe what fits your own bigotry. And very public, prominent voices enabling all of the anger and prejudice once hidden, voices all but calling it to step into the light and rise up.
It is neo-Nazis marching with torches in Charlottesville. It is Alex Jones booming his cruelty against the parents of the Sandy Hook massacre. It is George Floyd, and 8 minutes and 46 seconds. It is the far-right Proud Boys group with white-nationalist leanings embedding into Miami Republican politics. It is the son of a former president making a joke of the brutal hammer attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
We have devolved into such broad anger, open hatred and lack of the most basic civility. We cannot agree anymore on what constitutes patriotism or freedom. We cannot even agree anymore on what the truth is. That is dangerous. It should make us concerned for the future of this country, of democracy, in a way we have not been in our lifetime.
It was into this maelstrom pulling us apart that Kyrie Irving stepped, volunteering himself as a proponent of anti-Semitism.
Irving and controversy have been friends for years. He has stated he believes the Earth is flat.
He has said he is open to the idea John F. Kennedy was assassinated for wanting to end the banking cartel. In his anti-vaccine stance during the pandemic, Irving shared social media posts from a conspiracy theorist who claimed, “secret societies are administering vaccines in a plot to connect Black people to a master computer for a plan of Satan.”
Two months ago, Irving shared a 2002 video on Instagram with a rant from Alex Jones, the InfoWars creator and conspiracy pusher, in which Jones rants that “state actors” are planning to oppress the public by intentionally releasing viruses.
We didn’t know these were appetizers for what was to come.
Promotes Holocaust deniers
Irving on Oct. 27 tweeted a link to an Amazon listing for a book called, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which became a 2018 film. Included are denials that the Holocaust happened, quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler that Jewish people worship Satan, and myriad other Anti-Semitic tropes.
The book and film were largely hidden dumpsters of lunacy until Irving shone a light on them, at a time when anti-Semitic and other hate crime is spiking.
Nets owner Joseph Tsai quickly denounced Irving at least tacitly promoting such garbage, saying he was “disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of Anti-Semitic disinformation.”
Irving initially doubled down, defending his tweet, telling reporters “history is not supposed to be hidden from anybody,” and “I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in.”
Irving and the Nets announced they would each donate $500,000 to organizations combating religious hatred and would work with the Anti-Defamation League. Irving said he took “responsibility” for the impact of his tweet.
The Nets suspended Irving for “at least” five games without pay for failing “to disavow antisemitism” and for “conduct detrimental to the team.” The club called him “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” The ADL rejected Irving’s donation.
Following the suspension, Irving at last apologized on Instagram, saying, “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event.”
Lead against hatred
A couple of months ago the NBA suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million for having a toxic workplace culture. Many cried he got off easy.
So did Kyrie Irving.
The Miami Heat on March 9, 2021, suspended and then released a far lesser player named Meyers Leonard for using an Anti-Semitic slur during a video-game livestream. Leonard has not played in the league since.
Professional athletes, and more so stars of Irving’s stature and reach, have a responsibility to use their voice for unity, not divisiveness.
Sports and its stars need to be a unifying force for this country. America needs sports to lead the stand against the hatred in all its forms that seeps like sewage, even when that bigotry might come from within its own locker rooms.
Especially then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.