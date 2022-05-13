Let’s talk about this math textbook ban

Earlier this year, as part of their controversial “Stop WOKE” Act, the state of Florida banned 54 math textbooks.
These books reportedly contained prohibited topics, including references to critical race theory (CRT).
Upon being asked to reveal specific examples of the offending material, the state offered a mere five screenshots that included a statistical analysis of racial prejudice or mention of Social Emotional Learning.
When Florida schools begin their 2022-2023 school year, it won’t be just the children of color who have lost 41% of their math textbooks; it will also be the white children.
The state of Florida seems set on using children of all races as pawns to promote a political agenda aimed at reinforcing racism, rather than dismantling it.
It is difficult to find, in recent memory, the implementation of a policy that does a better job of illustrating white supremacy and systemic racism than the “Stop WOKE act” and the subsequent banning of math textbooks.
The fact that a powerful group of white men can unilaterally decide what is racist, what is not, and what can be taught about racism is a perfect illustration of systemic racism.
No CRT in math
The fact that math textbooks, that have been found to contain no mention of critical race theory, can be banned to justify the state’s backward policy somehow is a perfect example of how white supremacy also hurts white people.
CRT has been used as a scare tactic by proponents of the “Stop WOKE Act” and similar legislation. However, CRT is a fundamentally positive thing for anyone interested in seeing racism eradicated.
That being said, I cannot think of a single K-12 school system teaching CRT, despite insistence to the contrary. The mere mention of the existence of racism is not CRT.
Politicians and political pundits who spent their careers stoking racial anxieties and supporting racist policies have co-opted this term to inject confusion into any anti-racism efforts that exist in school, including efforts to teach accurate history.
CRT and mathematics are not immediately related on the surface. However, parts of CRT delve into economics, financial literacy, and statistical analysis — all of which are building blocks to a well-rounded math education.
But, to reiterate, there is not a single K-12 school in our nation teaching CRT in relation to mathematics.
In a country that has supported genocide, enslavement, internment, segregation, racial housing segregation, education bans, lynching, and voting bans all through policy, it is absurd to suggest that teachers should not talk about racism.
Numbers politicized
Racism is deeply embedded in the fabric of our country and hiding that fact via the banning of books or the insistence that it harms white students is not going to change that fact.
If we want to learn from the mistakes of our past, we have to educate our students about them, so that we, as a country, will not repeat them. Racism is ensured to endure if we pretend that it doesn’t exist.
Anti-racism is only political because it has been politicized. Regardless of a person’s political orientation, we should all find common ground on the fact that racism is a social ill that should be eradicated.
If scholars and activists of color can work for centuries to overturn racist policies, only to have powerful white people undo their work in the matter of months, then we will find ourselves in a perpetual battle for the soul of this nation.
Matthew Kincaid is the founder, CEO and Chief Consulting officer of the consulting firm, Overcoming Racism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.