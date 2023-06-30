U.S. needs immigration reform
What is not driving the solutions, issues and or problems with illegal immigration is transporting illegal immigrants from one state to another. The true problem is the lack of a will to devote the time, energy and resources by our elected legislators to come up with timely and real-world solutions for illegal immigration.
The United States needs immigration reform. And why have our elected officials not done so? I say, they would rather have political talking points than solutions for immigration.
We have practiced and accepted hypocrisy on full display. Why is there no policy or practice to police construction and other industries (Nail parlors, cleaning services, etc.) that are dominated by legal and illegal immigrant workers?
Our economy’s present state is dependent on immigrants (Legal and illegal) who will willingly work longer and arduous hours for fewer wages.
I live in a state that willfully fails to police its own immigration issues. At the same time, it will go to another state and entice illegal immigrants to leave where they are to go to a state other than Florida. All on Floridian taxpayers’ dime. Or, as our last president who had emotional talking points against Daisy-Chain immigration issues that was willfully but quietly not practiced for his own family.
What good does a retired driver or a retired seamstress not facing any humanitarian concerns provide our nation?
What we have here is the practice of accepted hypocrisy over immigration reform.
– Stanley Gray Executive Director Urban League of Hillsborough County
