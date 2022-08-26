Like Black families, HBCUs are financially short-changed

As college students settle into campus life, many Black Americans remember the multi-generational sacrifices that have established higher education as a bridge to a better life.
Despite the continuing pandemic, the rise of inflation, or the nation’s $1.7 trillion in student debt, parents, grandparents and others urge their students to get that degree.’
And once again, an estimated 300,000 Black students are expected to enroll at one of the nation’s 101 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
But unlike previous years, a new educational challenge has swept across these campuses: finding affordable housing. The unfortunate situation for many HBCUs is that dormitories do not always have the capacity to house all of its own students.
In these cases, students and their families are forced to find rental housing near campuses or those located near transit systems to access campus life.
“Achieving Financial Equity & Justice for HBCUs,’’ a research report by the Century Foundation chronicles historical under-funding of HBCUs as early as 1871 to Reconstruction, to post-World War II, and beyond.
For example, the enactment of the GI bill in 1944 spurred college enrollment of thousands of veterans returning to civil life. Yet Black America’s experience with the nationwide higher educational expansion was distinctly different.
“HBCUs were cut off from state and federal resources provided to predominantly White-serving institutions,” states the report.
“Without adequate state or private support, HBCUs were not able to expand the campus infrastructure and housing and hire faculty and staff to serve increased demand. As a result, an estimated 20,000 Black veterans seeking a college education were turned away from southern Black colleges, a denial rate double the rate at other colleges.”
Valued but underfunded
The Century report also notes that decades later, 1965’s Higher Education Act created Pell Grants as a key form of financial assistance that could cover the costs of non-tuition items, thereby lessening the need to borrow heavily to finance higher education.
But as college education costs began a still-continuing increase, Pell Grant appropriations did not have a comparable increase.
That funding failure heavily contributed to the onset of racial disparities in accruing student loan debt. An estimated 70 percent of all HBCU students are financially eligible for this funding.
Despite a two-year uptick in federal funds that delivered $6.5 billion to 101 HBCUs under the Biden Administration, these institutions remain severely underfunded.
And just like Black consumers frequently find access to capital comes at a high cost, so do HBCUs, according to the report.
Investing in them
Just imagine how much more HBCUs could accomplish if better funding were obtained and sustained: more dormitories with the capacity to house all students desiring to live on campus; less deferred maintenance; more and larger need-based scholarships that would lighten the need for student loans.
Throughout HBCUs’ history, there is also an important intangible quality that is seldom mentioned: a nurturing environment that welcomes students to pursue their heartfelt dreams.
Even now, 39 percent of HBCU students are first-generation college students.
It is time for federal and state governments that take a bite out of each worker’s paycheck, to return a better proportion of those dollars to HBCUs.
Investing in HBCUs pays large and lasting dividends for all of us.
Charlene Crowell is a senior fellow with the Center for Responsible Lending.
