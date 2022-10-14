Moving from pain to promise

Politics and the idea of voting is not high on the priority list when trying to navigate and survive the realities of living in their version of America. There is more concern about being victims of street violence or police brutality.
Voting means nothing when there is no food in the house, no clean clothes to wear for school or constantly wondering if the lights will be turned off at home.
It has to be understood that many young Black men embrace the belief; “A real man doesn’t ask, plead, or wait for a politician to come down from their “house on the hill” and save him. A real man finds a way to “make it happen” for himself and his family, regardless of which politicians are in office.”
This male bravado is very real in a culture where politicians regardless of race are seen as “elitist others” who cannot be trusted. Conspiracy theories claiming elections are rigged simply reinforce their beliefs that voting is irrelevant.
So how do we get people from pain to promise? Pain being the daily struggles of survival which can keep a person discouraged from seeing the merits of voter awareness and engagement.
Closing the gap
Promise meaning those with hope who have come to realize that being invested in the election process increasing the chances of having your best interest and safety addressed by political leaders who understand the value of all human beings and their lives.
When Peter Drucker talks about people who are leading edge individuals in the business sector, he is basically describing people of promise. He illustrates how there is a constant distance between leading edge people and the rest of the pack.
On a scale of one to ten, promise would be a ten and pain a one. Ideally, when it comes to voter awareness and engagement, we want voters to be energized people of promise in the eight to ten range. The goal is to consistently close the gap by moving people away from their pain and toward promise.
Even those who are on the furthest end of the scale. But people have to arrive at the point of readiness before they can get beyond the place of constantly replaying their pain.
It is surprising how many young adults never had a serious one on one conversation which centered on voting and its importance.
Hope to build
During the 2020 election, Congressman James Clyburn and Stacey Abrams were leading edge individuals who were successful in moving voters from pain to promise.
Congressman Clyburn’s endorsement and support for Joe Biden helped Biden to galvanize Black voters which ultimately propelled him to win the White House. Stacey Abrams’ efforts in voter turnout in Georgia was key to the Democrats winning the Senate.
The hope is to build from the 2020 election and to not backslide by opening wounds of disappointment after only two years of controlling the White House and Congress.
Meaningful and long-lasting change in the political arena requires winning multiple election cycles. That means winning in 2020, 2022 and 2024.
David W. Marshall is the founder of the faith-based organization, TRB: The Reconciled Body, and author of the book God Bless Our Divided America.
