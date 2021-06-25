I hope all The Gantt Report fathers enjoyed a pleasant and peaceful Father’s Day. There are some devilish dads in the world, but TGR dads know how important fathers are.
Dads are, or should be, their daughter’s first love and their son’s true role model.
My dad, also named Lucius, was nicknamed “Scrap” because he was quick to throw some punches. He even beat up at least two of his work supervisors.
They made me
My parents made me who I am, so to speak. My friend Rev. Herman Haynes, an associate pastor at Piney Grove Church in Atlanta, said at my mom’s homegoing service that, “The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree,” and I guess he was right.
I perhaps inherited my sharp tongue from my mother. But my father taught me the ways of the streets and taught me to be fearless!
I knew my dad was a military veteran, but he never discussed his service. My uncle, Arthur Gantt, told me my dad was in an all-Black unit. Once I got a hold of his discharge papers, every- thing was revealed to me about his place in history.
Supported Airmen
My father served with the Tuskegee Airmen. The devil would lead you to believe that unit only had pilots. If you don’t know, Blacks did everything in support of the famous fighter pilots.
Lucius Gantt was an aircraft engineer. He and his crew made those raggedy planes fly as well as they did.
The reason, I assume, my father never spoke of his service or asked me to consider the military was because of the way Black soldiers were treated in the war and after they came home.
White aircraft engineers that were veterans got jobs with the commercial airlines after the war. The Black veteran aircraft engineers did not.
Entrepreneurial dream
Anyway, my dad always wanted to have his own business. He taught me the values of being self-employed a very long time ago.
He said, “If I had $5,000, I could start my own business.” He died about three months before I could give it to him.
I believe my father’s spirit has lived on inside of me. I’ve worked for myself since 1980, and I continue to be a self-made entrepreneur to this very day.
Some think I’m nuts
I told my family, my friends, my neighbors, and everyone else that I would one day be financially independent like my father wanted to be. Everyone said I was crazy because they judged me by my 1995 pickup truck or my cur- rent apartment in the crime-ridden Vine City neighborhood in Atlanta.
Well, I started from the bottom, now I’m here! People that know me and trust me know where I’m coming from. I followed my dream, I learned my trade and pretty much taught myself how to do billion-dollar transactions.
I can go into detail about my status, but I won’t. Too many people think that Oprah, Jay-Z and LeBron have all the money in the world. But if Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Ted Turner, Carlos Slim and others awakened and discovered they only had the money Oprah had, they would jump off the nearest bridge and commit suicide.
There is a banking, finance, and business world that most Blacks and readers of The Gantt Report don’t even know exists.
I know
But Lucius knows about it. If I say something about that high-finance world, supposedly educated people like your business heroes Claud Anderson, Boyce Watkins, Killer Mike, etc., will tell you I don’t know anything. Leonard Pitts and other columnists say I’m only a ranter and raver. I’ll tell you who knows whoknows about money: the beast bankers! Don’t trust Lucius. Ask your banker who has passed Interpol investigations and back- ground checks who is involved in high-finance business activities and who does business all around the world.
I miss my father
I always trusted Lucius. My father gave me a brain and a desire to accomplish and achieve.
I wish he was here with me today. We would have gotten a six- pack of beer, cooked some food, and enjoyed the Father’s Day Atlanta Hawks game.
Whatever I am and whatever I’ve done, I got it from my daddy and mama!
I hope you had a happy Father’s Day! Good fathers are fabulous! Teach your children the truth. Tell them how to survive in a capitalist and racist society!
