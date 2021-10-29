Neighbors: McAuliffe vs. Youngkin

Just across the Potomac River, my neighbors in Virginia to the south are facing such an election. It is the gubernatorial election between former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate, Glen Youngkin.
In most ways, this election is larger than the two opponents as most political analysts will concede it holds significant national implications.
More than a contest between Democrats and Republicans, there is little question that the outcome will have a determinative effect on the future of the American democracy.
Why? Youngkin is considered by many to be a clone of Donald Trump who is merely waging a surrogate campaign to enhance and rehabilitate the political capital of the twice impeached, disgraced expresident.
For me and like-minded individuals, the choice is simple. Matthew 7:16 tells us “Ye shall know them by their fruits.”
If that is the case, McAuliffe has an enviable official record that is admired more by the average citizen than the “Trump Republican.”
During his term as governor, McAuliffe vetoed bills which infringed abortion and LBGQT Rights.
He not only championed progressive social issues, but he was also a strong advocate for economic development and job creation.
During his term, Virginia unemployment fell from 5.7% to 3.3% and personal income rose by 14.19%. Among other accomplishments, McAuliffe restored voting rights to 173,000 released felons, more than any governor in U.S. history.
The ‘second coming’
I must weigh these accomplishments against the potential of Glenn Youngkin. For twentyfive years, Youngkin worked for The Carlyle Group, an international private equity and investment firm.
He is touted as having worked his way to the top of that company, but his activities while working at Carlyle were not well-defined, at least in the resources I explored.
I could not determine what, if any connection Youngkin had with allegations of defense contractor profiteering related to the war in the middle east or the default of loans during the sub- prime mortgage crisis.
He is said to be active in his church and involved in the development of youth and protection of seniors, but, as I see it, only through vague references on his campaign website. His party support seems to come from two sources.
He has been endorsed by Donald Trump and the Trump base of the Republican Party has gone ‘whole-hog’ in their support of him.
His greatest asset is his connection with Trump with whom he is likened. He comes from the business world, unfettered with the experience of elected office.
He’s allegedly opposed to choice for women on abortion and directly states his opposition to Black History (Critical Race Theory). He supports the ‘usual suspect’ of Republican politics–gun rights.
Most significantly, any election success he might achieve is being labeled as the “second coming” of Donald Trump.
Of all the negatives I assign him, Youngkin’s connection to Trump is the most egregious. Our country cannot heal with the in- creasing influence of Trump or his clone.
Dr. E. Faye Williams is president of the National Congress of Black Women and host of “Wake Up and Stay Woke” on WPFW-89.3 FM.
