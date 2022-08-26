Do you know who your leader is? Think about it. President Joe Biden has been referred to as ‘the leader of the free world.’ Or could your leader be Vice President Kamala Harris?
Could Pastor Creflo Dollar, Reverend T. D. Jakes or Minister Louis Farrakhan be your leader?
Perhaps, someone with a bank roll could be your respected and honorable Black leader.
Say someone like Dangote, Oprah, Kanye, Beyonce or Byron Allen can lead you to recognizable and permanent progress.
If you google ‘black leader’, the internet suggests that any African American with a title or a political position is a Black community leader.
Well, internet devils, political devils, false prophets, fake news reporters, community carpetbaggers, con men and con women, exploiters or oppressors’ views about Black leadership will never influence me.
Generate, survive, thrive
A true Black leader knows the way. They know how to survive, and they know how to progress and prosper in good times and bad times.
In a capitalist society, or world, true Black leaders know how to generate revenue and money for themselves, their families, and their community neighbors.
In a nation where currency is the primary motivating factor in almost every aspect of life, leaders are needed that can plan and develop economic and social strategies that work.
Good Black leaders don’t have to be perfect; they just need to be more perfect than imperfect!
Gantt Report columns have often expressed prayers for God to send the world’s Black masses another Moses, Joshua or David to lead us away from poverty, pain and political misinformation and misconduct.
I’d settle for another Nat Turner, Denmark Vesey, Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Ida B. Wells, Fannie Lou Hamer, Shirley Chisolm, Malcolm, Marcus or Maynard Jackson.
Today, the imperialist press seems to designate people of color that they can control and claim that modern day house negroes are our leaders.
One day our leader is Al Sharpton, another day it is Ben Crump. On election day, the leader might be Stacey Abrams or someone like her.
New shepherds, please
Leadership is parallel with longevity. Losers are not necessarily the best leaders. Leaders never stop leading. Leaders never give up.
When leaders are knocked down or put down, they rise up and continue the fight!
You are your initial leader. When you make a path for yourself, if the way is righteous, your family will follow you, some friends and some neighbors will join you also.
At the Players Ball, a pimp can’t claim to be the leader of the night, the whores in the community have to name the “Pimp of the Year”.
No one needs to tell you who your leader is, you will recognize your community leader when you see his community work, hear his or her strong voice or you can read their worthy messages.
It is far easier to tell if someone is not your leader. A leader is not a clown, a snake, a puppet, a pirate, a punk or a panhandler.
We need a new generation of qualified, dedicated and courageous Black leaders in America. We need new shepherds to guide and protect our Black flock.
“Like” The Gantt Report page on Facebook. Contact Lucius at www. allworldfinancialgroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.