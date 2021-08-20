Regarding COVID-19, here we go again

A famous New York Yankees baseball manager once said, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” This is what seems to be occurring with the now-dominant and more deadly COVID-19 variant, the delta virus.
This virus is learning how it can continue to kill us even when we’re trying to solve ways to slow it down or destroy it. It’s a fact that COVID-19 will be around for some time in many different variations.
It comes without an instruction manual or directives on how it can be treated. Scientists are learning about the virus, but this can take years or even decades before they can fully discover an effective treatment.
Get the vaccine!
To develop a vaccine that can help slow down the symptoms is truly remarkable.
If you have not already received the vaccine, I strongly suggest you do so immediately. It’s free and readily accessible. It’s the only lifeline available to you for now that will give you a fighting chance against the delta variant’s attack.
True or false
With the voluminous amount of information being disseminated over the internet, it’s hard to believe what is true or false. There are more people who are experts in infectious disease than ever before. They have read about some theory online, watched television, and listened to the pundits who think they understand this virus better than those who have labored in the field of infectious diseases.
I say listen to the experts.
Before last year, I had never heard of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading expert for COVID-19 and many other infectious diseases. He is highly respected in his profession and revered by his peers. He has advised and led this country in the field of infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS, through four different presidential administrations from both major political parties.
Now due to partisan politics, people have a hard time listening and trusting his 40-plus years of knowledge in the field. That’s crazy.
Government mistrust
I understand why Black Americans may not trust the American government. It was not just the Tuskegee Experiment or others like it that caused major suspicion of the government.
Black people have NEVER trust- ed the government. The days of government-backed slavery and Jim Crow laws are permanently etched in history. Today, it appears to be resurrected with new unwarranted voting restrictive laws and anti-Black Lives Matter legislation that remove constitutional protections.
However, COVID-19 transcends Black lives. It is impacting global humanity. Yet still there remains with Black Americans a strong mistrust of the government – and rightfully so.
What are their motives?
Politicians and pundits want to give advice on masking and not getting the vaccine, and have spread misinformation and mistrust everywhere.
They exclaim that the virus is overblown by the liberal media and people aren’t really dying from it, but from other ailments. They say COVID-19 is like the flu and there is no need to wear a mask or get the vaccine nor to be afraid of it.
They say, “Don’t trust the government; it is infringing on the people’s personal freedom.” They have circulated conspiracy theories and have made jokes.
Ironically, some of them who are unvaccinated are now seriously ill with COVID-19 or even dead.
Nothing is more disheartening than to watch anti-vaxxers lamenting with regret for not taking this virus seriously. They refused to protect themselves but now see this virus as no joking matter and plead for people to get the vaccine. It is sad to see them leave their children and loved ones behind.
When the death angel comes knocking at your door, he is not laughing. Or maybe he is, because your death was avoidable.
Various excuses
Many people say they don’t trust the vaccine and don’t know enough about it yet. This could be true.
But do they trust the virus more? It has changed and mutated since last year. What we know about the virus is what the scientists are in the process of discovering. They know that it is killing people in record numbers and that it won’t go away anytime soon.
The most laughable excuse is folks who need to learn more about the vaccine. Is there a class you can take along with the experts to learn more?
Bottom line: the virus is still killing thousands of people. The vaccine is not. Look at the number of people who have had serious side effects – including death – from the vaccine, versus the number of deaths of unvaccinated people. The virus is winning; the unvaccinated are not. Getting back to normal will take time. But until the unvaccinated fear the virus more than the vaccine, we won’t ever get back.
There can be many reasons why people have a lack of trust. But if you can’t trust the scientists, government, politicians, or pundits, TRUST THE LOCAL DOCTORS who will be the ones treating you if you contract the virus. They say getting the vaccine is a no-brainer.
Let’s err on the side of caution and safety for ourselves and our families.
Dwayne Taylor, a former paramedic, served as a Daytona Beach city commissioner representing Zone 5 from 2003 to 2008. He also was an elected member of the Florida State House of Representatives from 2008 to 2016.
