Remembering Shirley Chisholm’s private and professional life

One of my newest books is about my adopted godmother, the Honorable Shirley Chisholm.
The title of the book is “The Personal, Private, Professional, Political Life and Legacy of The Honorable Shirley Anita St. Hill Chisholm-Hardwick.’’ She was the first African American female elected to the U.S. Congress in 1968 and the first African American female to seek the office of the President of the United States in 1972.
I met her when I was 9 years old. She was the keynote speaker at a local NAACP Conference in Memphis, Tennessee. My third-grade teacher was Mrs. Frances Hooks, wife of former Judge Benjamin Hooks. Judge Hooks was the first African American judge in Shelby County, Tennessee and served as the president of the local Memphis NAACP chapter.
In the 1970s, Judge Hooks was the National NAACP president when the headquarters were in New York City. Mrs. Hooks invited Mrs. Chisholm to speak to her class and asked young Willie Kimmons to introduce their speaker because she knew Kimmons loved to talk.
After speaking to the third-grade class, Chisholm asked a young Kimmons how many sisters and brothers he had. Kimmons response was, “I don’t know. My mother and father are not married.”
Chisholm said to young Kimmons, “I’ve always wanted a little boy and one day maybe I can adopt you.” I replied, “Ma’am, you have to ask my mother.” Mrs. Chisholm smiled and thought that was an interesting answer. This was the beginning of a life-long relationship between us.
Chisholm and my mother met often in Washington, D.C. when Mrs. Chisholm was in Congress. Dr. Willie Kimmons was a dean in the College of Education and Human Ecology at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC). Mrs. Annie Jones visited and had numerous lunches with us.
The book documents the many events Mrs. Chisholm refused to share with the public while she was alive. She stated to me on numerous occasions, “Willie, if I die before you, I want you to reveal another side of Shirley Anita St. Hill Chisholm-Hardwick that most people have not witnessed or read about. People know about my political and public life, but know very little, if anything, about my personal and private life.”
As her adopted godson, I was the child she never birthed. Therefore, I am carrying out Mrs. Chisholm’s wishes by writing the book.
Chisholm lived many special and productive years after her retirement from politics, most of those years in Palm Coast, Florida and Ormond Beach, Florida.
She participated in every aspect of my educational career from public school to my bachelor, master, and doctorate degrees. She was also an active participant in every position I held as a college dean, vice president, president, and chancellor.
She served as my graduation speaker and conducted a “Shirley Chisholm Institute” at many colleges and universities where I was employed.
After retiring as a college president, I moved to Daytona Beach, Florida. Chisholm and I spent three to five days a week discussing the true and real side of Shirley Chisholm’s life. She protected her estranged family and her two marriages from the public.
As her godson, I am pleased to dedicate this book to her personal, private life and legacy and to all the Black, brown and white women that she inspired politically’.
I am personally devoted to this courageous Black woman. Fighting Shirley was a tiny, Black woman who spoke with a huge voice. She constantly endured jealously, racism and sexism during her entire political life from Black males, white males, as well as some Black and white females.
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is an educational consultant for pre K-16 and Title I schools, teachers and parents. He is also a motivational speaker, author, former classroom teacher, superintendent of schools, college professor, college president and chancellor.
