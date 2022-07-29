SCOTUS decisions law of the land, not instruments of politics

What a bunch of crybabies.
It is unsurprising that pro-abortion groups such as “Jane’s Revenge” threatened to commit violence after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion.
This writer doesn’t recall conservatives having violent demonstrations and threatening violence after the Roe decision.
However, the Democratic leadership and their radical left-wing allies have political temper tantrums when voters or the courts reject their positions.
‘Their way…’
They praise you if you agree and condemn you if you don’t. It’s “their way or the highway.”
They’re joined at the hip in their attacks on the high court’s decision by prominent liberal Democrats, including President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Senate House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who expressed outrage over the decision.
‘Or the highway’
Such words are reminiscent of segregationist Democrats in the old South who attacked the Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.
These segregationists’ attacks on Brown are not dissimilar from the attacks on the court by Waters and her Democratic allies.
Just as segregationists defied the Supreme Court years ago, we now have several state prosecutors saying they will not enforce the court’s decision on abortion.
As noted above, Attorney General Garland has resorted to the Democrats’ favorite fallback — the race card.
He and his decision attackers neglected one key factor — they failed to mention the disproportionate impact of abortion of Black Americans.
As I recently wrote in this space, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that the Black abortion rate is nearly four times higher than the white rate.
Instruments of politics
My Newsmax Insiders colleague the Rev. Dr. Alveda C. King, applauded the court’s abortion decision saying that it was a victory for civil rights for the unborn: “Nothing has wreaked havoc on the Black community and destroyed Black lives more than the abortion industry.”
She poignantly added, “Abortion is systemic racism . . . “Cloaking the killing of innocent babies in the guise of women’s rights and reproductive justice does a disservice to the babies…”
The reaction of progressives and their allies in the media and Hollywood to the Court’s decision is a sad commentary on how far our country’s values have fallen.
Americans are allowed to protest outside of the homes of Supreme Court Justices with blood-smeared clothing carrying dolls depicting aborted babies defying the law while the Attorney General and the President of the United States sit on the sidelines in silent support.
President John Kennedy and his brother Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy were not silent when dogs were unleashed on civil rights demonstrators in Birmingham, Alabama.
Biden, Garland, and their fellow progressives and radical friends should remember that history and respect the court’s decision as the law of the land and not make it an instrument of politics.
Clarence V. McKee is a government, political and media relations consultant and president of McKee Communications, Inc., as well as a Newsmax. com contributor. This article originally appeared on Newsmax.com.
