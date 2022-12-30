It is time for us Black folks, especially those in the United States to clearly understand that our lack of unity is for all practical purposes a huge gift to white supremacists.
In 2023, we must cease giving them that gift. My biggest wish for the upcoming year is that Black folks who believe in unity get together and decide on the best ways to promote and protect our health, economic, political, educational, technological, and communication interests.
Black folks need solutions-oriented conferences for true believers.
Other wishes
That many more Black folks in this country understand that the most successful way to promote and protect our group is serious unity.
That people of African descent throughout the world especially on the African continent clearly understand that a lack of unity makes them susceptible to economic exploration by North Americans, Europeans, and Asians.
That people of African descent, the African continent and throughout the world make sure that their children are being taught by serious educators who have a strong commitment to Pan-Africanism.
That Black people recognize that our cultural contributions, especially in music, are being economically and psychologically exploited when great Black cultural artists such as Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, Mahalia Jackson, Miles Davis, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Little Richard, Staple Singers, B. B. King, Temptation, the Four Tops and numerous others are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since that place was put together by people exploiting black culture.
A. Peter Bailey’s latest book is “Witnessing Brother Malcolm X, the Master Teacher.” Contact him at apeterb@verizon.net.
