Stop targeting Black people

What kind of person goes to sleep and wakes up thinking he or she has to go out into an African American community to find unarmed Black people to gun down in broad daylight?
That kind of person is someone who hates Black people!
I pray that America’s and the world’s white nationalists, white supremacists, and neo-Nazis would stop targeting Black men, women, and children for death when they are without weapons and just going about their daily lives.
Who taught young and old white people to hate Blacks, Asians, Jews, Muslims, LBGTQs, and other groups? Who radicalized them?
I believe the people who want books banned, Black history discredited, and Black communities and groups destabilized are the people who are encouraging the demise and destruction of the Black race.
Recently, so-called Black leaders held a march in Washington, D.C. to speak about unequal justice and mistreatment of Blacks and other groups.
At approximately the same time as the march was held, some Black people in Jacksonville were murdered while shopping at a store frequented by Black Duval County residents.
March if you want to, but we need self and community defense because marching, holding hands with exploiters and oppressors, and singing “We Shall Overcome” will not stop racists from trying to kill us.
Enough is enough
There are a lot of Black groups in the USA that claim to be community protectors.
Black gangs claim to defend their neighborhood territories, there are Black gun owners and hunting groups that are trained in handgun and rifle marksmanship, and there are Black organizations that claim to be militarized and say they will first responders when Black people are attacked by white supremacists.
Well, how many Black women and children, how many grocery shoppers, and how many worshipers at Black churches and mosques must be bushwhacked, ambushed, and murdered before so-called Black leaders will “clap back,” so to speak?
We need to be the ones to say enough is enough and when it comes to murdering our people, enough is too much.
When the port security guy in Alabama was attacked by a group of whites, Blacks near the port responded and rushed to defend and protect the brother. When a Black man began to use a chair to stop the attack, peace was restored.
All of us must respond when we can protect each other and protect our communities.
A history of hate
Now, obvious hatred is not coincidental. Hatred is everywhere. People of African descent have been hated ever since cave dwellers got the courage to leave the caves.
World history has been, and still is whitewashed around the globe.
Haters say Jesus and God, are white, the pyramids were built by whites. They say Columbus discovered North America even though Native Americans and Blacks were there before them, and, they say civilization began in Rome when they knew Africans were civilized and studied math, science, and medicine before any other race.
Why are Russian soldiers in Africa trying to take what they can? Why are the Chinese in Africa and the Caribbean?
The world knows that Africa is the center of the world.
If Africans unite and accept Pan-Africanism, the dollar, the Euro, and other currencies will be worthless.
Africa can base their united currency on African resources. How can countries with little gold or no gold mines base their currency on gold?
Black people are marginalized and hated because once people of African descent realize how powerful they will be when Black people set their minds on Africa, they will never again be defeated.
Remember the “golden rule.’’ One day, the nations with the gold will rule.
The targeting and killing of unarmed Blacks must be stopped or responded to in a tempestuous fashion.
Lucius Gantt can be reached at Allworldfinancialgroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.