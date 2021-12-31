The challenge of the prostate as men get older

As men get older, very few discuss problems and issues with their prostate, until it is in later stages of the condition.
At the early phase of any medical condition, it is better for the patient, and the doctor in terms of treatment and awareness to sit and have a conversation. Starting at 50 or late 40s is when men need to go to a urologist and begin to understand the mechanics of the urinary system in their body.
Very few know what the prostate is and how it works with the urethra to urinate and what is Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).
Understanding BPH
In my early 60s, my primary care physician started to put on my chart that I had an overactive bladder (OAB), and I started having more urges to urinate. As a result of my doctor’s diagnostic, I begin to try different supplements to control these urgencies.
Eventually, I found oriental pallets that controlled theses urgencies. For about a year, there were pallets around my home, when I went traveling, and a bottle was only $5.00, and it worked.
Eventually the oriental medicines stopped working, and my primary care physician sent me to my urologist to begin to start talking about BPH. He prescribed medicine for my condition and began to get my urination problem under control.
Instead of me looking for a bathroom after one or two hours, I was in better shape, and I slept better at night.
At my appointments, my urolo- gist talked about my prostate, but things were working, so I did not do my homework.
I knew eventually as men got older, a larger percentage of them had prostate problems. I did not know where the prostate was located, and why it became an issue with so many men.
BPH is when the prostate gets large enough to cause problems and squeeze the urethra. The condition is benign, which means it is not cancerous, and the ability to empty the urine from the bladder gets harder.
Education and knowledge
In America, there is very little discussion about the mechanics of the urinary and reproductive system of men. In the 50s, half of men start having problems, and in the 70s over 90 percent of men have problems with their prostate.
As men get older the problems get worse, and eventually the pills don’t work. Lifestyles are impacted, men cannot sleep, and some cannot control when they have to urinate.
Education and knowledge are the key to control BPH, and other problems with the urinary and reproductive system. It can lead to bladder damage and infection, blood in the urine, and cause kidney damage.
In the 40s, men should get a personal urologist and learn about what happens as a man ages.
Things to do
I just recently had an operation/ procedure to improve my BPH. The procedure is called a UROLift, and it is noninvasive, and the operation takes one hour and there is usually no hospital time required.
The recovery time is fast, and in a week to a week and a half the pain has subsided, while the patient is getting stronger every day.
Men must go to their urologist in their mid-40s and learn about the prostate and why it can determine the quality of your social, family, and psychological life.
Men can spend thousands of dollars on supplements that eventually don’t work.
Go to the source, your urologist, because growing old can be a wonderful experience if you use the medical system and understand BPH because 90% of men in their 70s have it.
Roger Caldwell, a community activist, author, journalist, radio host and CEO of On Point Media Group, lives in Orlando. Contact him at jet38@bellsouth.net.
