Everywhere you look in America, it looks like the Republicans – the minority party in the country is winning. The majority of the Republicans are opposing everything President Biden and the Democrats are supporting and doing.
It is very easy for the Republicans to claim that President Biden’s administration is the cause of inflation, high gas prices, and the rise of crime in the inner cities is a result of defunding the police departments.
Also, the administration has allowed border security to become non-existent, and many of the schools are teaching children negative thoughts about America.
“More than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press.
The previously unreported number reflects a phenomenon that is playing out in virtually every region of the country – Democratic and Republicans states along with cities and small towns – in the period since President Biden replaced former President Trump,” says AP reporter, Steve Peoples.
If this analysis is factual and true, it puts the Democrats and President Biden on the defensive, and it is time to get to work. It would appear that the Republicans are gaining more new voters than the Democrats, with no platform.
Black investments
The mid-term election will be won in the trenches, and Democrats cannot take the Black vote for granted. Historically, the mid-term election has a small turn out in certain locations, and the Democrats didn’t seem to have a plan to get Blacks to the polls.
Diversity is the key to success and winning in the 2022 mid-term elections. In order to educate and get the word out on who is running as a progressive Democrat, the Democratic Party must spend money with the Black Media and Black community.
The Democratic Party must not take the Black, and Brown communities for granted, but spend and invest money in Black newspapers, Black marketing, Black churches, Black organizations, and Public Relations firms.
The Democratic Party and candidates with funding cannot wait until the last two months of the election to spend and invest in the Black and Brown communities.
Roger Caldwell, a community activist, author, journalist, radio host and CEO of On Point Media Group, lives in Orlando. Contact him at jet38@bellsouth.net.
