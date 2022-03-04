The most important meal of the day and impact on kids’ success

As the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic, 1 in 5 kids in Florida could be heading to school each day with empty stomachs. Hunger has long-term ramifications on children, including lower test scores, weaker attendance rates, and a higher risk of hospitalizations and chronic diseases. Luckily, we have a powerful tool to combat childhood hunger at our disposal: nutritious school breakfasts.
A healthy breakfast
School breakfast is a critical way to ensure kids get the consistent nutrition they need to feel better, learn, and grow up strong.
School breakfast is intertwined with student success. Studies show that kids who eat school breakfast are more likely to excel academically, be more alert, and have better concentration and memory.
National School Breakfast Week
Despite unanticipated supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, school nutrition staff across the state have pivoted efforts to ensure kids received a healthy meal to start the day.
During National School Breakfast Week, March 7-11, we celebrate the importance of school breakfast. We also acknowledge and celebrate the critical role school nutrition professionals play in helping Florida’s children succeed in and out of the classroom. Feeding kids is a smart investment for our state’s future.
Sky Beard is the Director of No Kid Hungry Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.