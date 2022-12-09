The rise and fall of Kareem Daniel, Disney’s Black executive

For more than a decade, Kareem Daniel faithfully followed the Walt Disney Co. script for success.
The 48-year-old executive had a Stanford MBA. He started as an intern and held key leadership roles with divisions including the Imagineers, the vaunted designers of theme park rides.
He was a movie buff and an unabashed fan of Disney properties — his favorite toy as a boy was the Millennium Falcon, the hulking spaceship from “Star Wars.”
Defined the Bob Chapek era
His ascent accelerated in 2020 when his mentor, Bob Chapek, became Disney’s chief executive. Daniel was tapped to run consumer products, and five months later, he hurdled over more experienced executives to lead a massive new and controversial business unit.
For Disney’s Black employees, Daniel’s rise was a point of pride. His promotion came after a summer of protests over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and media companies were under the microscope for their lack of diversity in the C-suite.
“There was an African American male at the top — that was huge,” said a former Disney executive who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. “It seemed that he was suddenly in the succession line.”
He was the czar in charge of $30 billion a year in program spending, deciding release strategies for Disney’s movies and TV shows, steering them to streaming services, Disney+, ESPN+ or Hulu, theaters or one of the company’s TV channels.
That changed last month, when Disney’s board of directors abruptly fired Chapek and brought back the Burbank giant’s respected former chief executive Bob Iger, less than a year after he had said goodbye. Iger’s first act was to announce a review of Daniel’s division — Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, known as DMED — and show Daniel the door.
A clean break
Getting rid of Daniel was a quick and symbolic way for Iger to signal a clean break with the prior regime and restore balance to a company that had been rattled by infighting, a falling stock price, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, political battles in Florida and greater than expected financial losses in streaming.
On Sunday, Nov. 20, Daniel arrived at Dodger Stadium for Elton John’s final “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” concert in North America, which was livestreamed on Disney+.
The executive had just stepped out of his car at the valet line and into Disney’s hospitality tent where dignitaries mingled, when phones of Disney executives in attendance lit up with Iger’s email announcement that he was returning as chief executive.
Disney executives were stunned. Daniel quickly turned around and left the event, according to three people knowledgeable of the situation.
The following morning, Daniel was out of his job.
“This was about how the company should be structured, and that transcends who should be in any particular job,” said one Disney executive.
But the former Disney executive who spoke of Black employees’ pride for Daniel expressed sadness over his unceremonious departure.
“Kareem was the first African American executive to be put in a position of power at that level,” the former employee said. “And for it to fall apart in just two years is absolutely tragic.”
Ryan Faughnder and Meg James are reporters for the Los Angeles Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.