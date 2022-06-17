The United States House of Representatives committee assigned to investigate who plotted, planned and attempted to initiate a government coup has begun public hearings.
On January 6, 2021, supporters of Donald Trump, believers in the BIG LIE and various White supremacy and militia groups, attacked the U.S. Capitol.
About 20 million people saw all or part of the initial hearing that was broadcast on many national news networks. Fox News declined to air the public hearing live, possibly because so many Fox employees were calling, texting and communicating with the political, personal and public officeholders that were supporters of the insurrectionists and seditionists that tried to stop the peaceful transition of presidential power.
It didn’t take viewers of the committee hearing long to discover that the former president used the election lies to urge his supporters to travel to Washington, D.C., and literally fight to “stop the steal” and keep the presidential loser in office by any means necessary.
Why care?
Why should we care about nonBlacks mostly attacking non-Blacks?
We should care because thousands and thousands of White supremacists, White nationalists and White racists joined hands with White militia members to violate laws, to stop Congress from doing its constitutional duty, and to attempt to stage a coup and overthrow the government and its duly elected officers.
What must be done?
Law violators and criminals must be punished!
First, punish the politicians that pushed the BIG LIE at the polls by voting against every congressman that suggested that the insurrection was an example of non-violent political discourse – a peaceful rally that got out of hand – or a peaceful tourist walk through the halls of government while suggesting the former Vice President Mike Pence be hanged and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi be arrested and prosecuted.
Don’t twist it. Not all Republicans should be painted with the same insurrectionist brush. But most federal, state and local Republicans seeking office decided long ago that loyalty to America’s most famous alleged political crook is more important than being honest to the voters and citizens they seek to represent.
He’s no genius
Too many Gantt Report readers think Donald Trump is a political Einstein. He is not.
Trump is nicknamed “the Babayka” because, in my opinion, he gets marching orders from the Kremlin. Think about it. Russia wants a U.S. president that will turn its back on U.S. allies, will withdraw from NATO, will cause great division in American society, and will cause worldwide economic and political chaos.
The worst thing you can do in the eyes of God is to be a hypocrite. The worst thing you can be in politics is a traitor!
The blind can see
Even Stevie Wonder can see that elected officials in the United States cannot love America and Russia at the same time.
If the insurrection hearings do not result in criminal referrals to the U.S. Department of Justice and a televised walk by Donald Trump to Cell Block “T,” to a prison in Guantanamo Bay or some other penitentiary, it will be a major disappointment.
If you really want to “stop the steal,” vote against political liars and seditionists.
