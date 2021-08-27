There’s a crisis at HBCU’s doorsteps, Part 1

I have spent most of my professional life researching, serving and studying Black two-and fouryear colleges and universities. As a proud and distinguished 1966 graduate of Lincoln University in Missouri, my educational experiences were nurturing, stimulating, and enlightening.
I received my doctorate degree in educational administration and supervision in higher education in 1973 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill. I was fortunate enough to have many educational mentors who had served as Black college presidents.
I admired them and wanted to emulate the commitment they had for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Thank God for their dedicated leadership in maintaining our HBCUs for many years.
Dissertation trashed
As an astute, excited, and driven student who had observed Black college presidents, I decided to write my doctoral dissertation on Black colleges and Black college presidents.
To my surprise, my all-White male dissertation committee members looked at the draft of my dissertation entitled, “Black College Presidents/Black Administrators in Higher Education-Self-Perceived Role & Status.”
The committee members responded by saying, “Kimmons, we don’t want to hear about niggers.”
They proceeded to throw my dissertation in the trash can.
I retrieved my doctoral dissertation draft from the trash. I politely told my committee members to have a nice day and that I would return. This process happened three times before the committee members finally realized that I wasn’t going away.
Later, I reminded them that telling me they didn’t want to hear or know anything about “niggers” was telling me that Black colleges and universities and Black people weren’t relevant. Eventually they stated, “Dr. Kimmons, when you become a college president, we want to work for you.”
Family history
I was driven and determined to pursue my lifelong dream of becoming an outstanding Black college president. I wanted to help save and stabilize Black two-andfour-year colleges and universities.
Thank God I did. I served well and was highly productive and professional for more than 30 years.
Every member of my family has attended a Black college or university. We all received a quality education from nurturing, caring teachers and administrators.
Four years ago, my oldest grandson graduated from BethuneCookman University (B-CU) with honors and is now leading a very successful life. This fall, I have another grandson who will be attending B-CU as a student-athlete pursuing a degree in political science to become a lawyer.
The truth hurts
This article is written with a great deal of pain, agony, and grief, because I have been writing about the demise of HBCUs for years.
Most of them are in a crisis. They are facing the dilemma of being closed, consolidated, or merged with a White two-or four-year college or university. One example of this is in the city I live in, Daytona Beach.
In the late 1960s, the former Daytona Beach’s Black junior college, Volusia County Community College, was merged into the White Daytona Beach Junior College (now named Daytona State College).
There have been more than 20 historically and predominately Black two-and-four-year colleges and universities that are now predominately White. I don’t know of any historically and predominately two-or-four-year colleges or universities in this country that are now predominately Black.
We saw it
We have seen first-hand here in Daytona Beach the merger of a Black college into a White college.
Why didn’t we, as concerned Black citizens, clearly understand what may be coming soon to B-CU? We had more than 30 years of warnings.
The dual educational system wasn’t started by Black folks. It was created by Whites who didn’t want to attend educational institutions and churches with Black folks.
Integration meant something totally different to White people than it did to Blacks. Most Whites perceived integration as being in total control of the budget, decision-making and the hiring process.
We forgot how we got in this dual system of racism. We let our guard down and willfully made the transition into White colleges and White churches, thinking we were seriously accepted by Whites.
The plan
The intent of Whites was to actively recruit the best and brightest Black community leaders, teachers, students, and athletes to attend White two-and-four-year colleges. This was the beginning of the demise and brain drain of Black two-and-four-year colleges and churches in this country.
After this, many Blacks started sending their children to twoand-four-year White colleges to be educated. The assumption was that their children would get a better education and more exposure.
Also, if you were a highly recruited high school student athlete, hopefully you would have a better chance of getting drafted as a professional athlete. Some Blacks even believed that by attending White churches, the spiritual experience somehow would be more enriching.
Years ago, I wrote articles predicting that B-CU would become the east campus of Daytona State College. Many Black people thought I was crazy. I have done more than 50 years of research and writing about the lack of growth and development of two-and-four-year Black colleges and universities. I knew the day would come when this conversation would take center stage.
Today, there are more than ten HBCUs that are now predominately White, including Tennessee State University, Lincoln University in Missouri, former Shelby State Community College in Memphis, Tenn., and Kentucky State University, just to name a few.
Have we forgotten?
Historically, for 100 years or more, our HBCUs produced remarkable leaders in this country. Our graduates served as college presidents, supreme court judges, medical doctors, lawyers, military officers, poets, life insurance giants, community leaders, church ministers, business owners and politicians. All attended Black two-and-four-year colleges and universities, Black law schools and Black medical schools.
Where did we go wrong as a race of people? When did we let our guard down?
Why did we give up the hard work and commitment of our ancestors?
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons, based in Volusia County, is an educational consultant for preK-16 and Title I schools, teachers and parents. He is also a motivational speaker, author, former classroom teacher, superintendent of schools, college professor, college president and chancellor.
