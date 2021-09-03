There’s a crisis at HBCU’s doorsteps, Part 2

Today, in our city of Daytona Beach, we are at serious crossroads in education, religion, community, politics, and business. Even though we have Blacks in “skin color” in perceived positions of authority, we have no real economic or political power. Everybody that is Black in skin color doesn’t necessarily think Black.
Shameful situation
I am gainfully retired as a college president and chancellor for over 20 years. It is a sad situation to see our beloved BethuneCookman University (B-CU) in such dire straits today.
We have allowed the institution to begin a downward spiral. In the past 10 years, with the appointments of the last four presidents, we let the school fall into a serious state of decline. Those presidents had little, if any, educational commitment, experience, training, or expertise in higher education. They had specifically no training as an educational administrator working with Black faculty, staff, and students at a documented and committed level.
I thank God for the legacy of the honorable Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, founder of this outstanding educational institution. We need this institution to survive to give many students, especially students of color, an educational option. B-CU is a quality institution with credible teaching faculty and staff, which is why I’ve encouraged and supported two of my grandsons to be educated there.
If B-CU merges with Daytona State College and becomes its east campus, the name will remain the same because of the national historical legacy of Dr. Bethune. Hopefully this will never come to fruition. But we need to mobilize the alumni, our political leaders and concerned citizens to save this great institution.
Waiting for opportunity
The powers to be are constantly planning to absorb our Black colleges and universities. Because of our infighting, instability, financial and accreditation problems in the past, we have put B-CU in a serious position of receivership.
For years, we allowed Daytona State, a two-year college, to politically offer four-year degrees. B-CU built its long history of excellence in the areas of business, hotel and motel hospitality management and nursing. Now Daytona State offers these same areas at the bachelor’s degree level. We have allowed them to take race out of the equation; now it’s economics.
Because one can earn these same degrees, business, hotel and motel hospitality management and nursing at more than 50 percent less expensive at Daytona State. This is a real crisis at the doorstep for all Black twoand four-year colleges and universities – especially private ones where the tuition is much higher.
Poverty-stricken zones
Finally, look at the infrastructure of Daytona Beach. We have six city zones. I own rental properties in Zones 5 and 6. For the past 20 years, I have seen a serious decline in community development in these zones where 75 of Black and poor people reside.
These two zones are the poorest zones in the city and least productive and desirable to live in. They receive fewer city services regarding small business opportunities, affordable housing, and crime prevention.
There are limited neighborhood outreach programs for young people, many abandoned houses, and deplorable living conditions. This is why our city and B-CU are in crisis.
B-CU is the oldest post-secondary educational institution in Daytona Beach. It has been rendering and providing quality education for students since 1904.
Hopefully, because of the historical and national legacy of the founder, B-CU will continue its work providing quality education for needy students for many years to come. Long live the life and legacy of its founder, Dr. Bethune!
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is an educational consultant for pre-K-16 and Title I schools, teachers and parents. He is also a motivational speaker, author, former classroom teacher, superintendent of schools, college professor, college president and chancellor.
