The Republican Party in America is in disarray! Political conservatives who are not blind followers of criminal enterprises, insurrectionists, and domestic terrorists feel like they have no one to turn to that could garner enough votes and support to defeat Democrats in national, statewide, and local elections in 2024.
Why not Jeb?
The Gantt Report considers Jeb Bush a friend. I never asked him how he felt about me, but I will tell you what he did for me and others.
Jeb Bush, former governor of Florida and a former candidate for president of the United States of America, was the only politician who called me after a car crash in Tallahassee resulted in me being rushed to a trauma center, placed in ICU, and treated for a brain injury.
Supported the culture
Bush also commented positively about my first The Gantt Report book, “I Talked About the Beast,’’ the book that was “endorsed by both members of the Bush family and by members of the Nation of Islam.
Also, Black businesses made more money during Jeb’s term as governor than Black businesses made during stints by any other governor, Republican or Democrat.
Contractors made money, as well as Black media companies, Black travel agencies, and many other firms.
Unlike other politicians who merely tell Black voters, they love “Martin Luther King, Michael Jackson, and HBCU’s,’’ Bush did not endorse affirmative action and quotas.
Bush told all of the agency heads in his administration that they must have diversity in their purchasing transactions, and, the level of diversity in purchasing transactions will be discussed in their job evaluations.
Anyway, if you don’t know, Lucius Gantt has never been a member of any political party, I have no affiliation with any political party and I don’t have plans to endorse any candidate for president in 2024, not even Jeb unless his next effort for elected office includes a diverse campaign team.
It’s no secret, but I’ll tell you the main reason Jeb lost his last run for office. Jeb tied himself to his daddy’s and brother’s losing political advisors and consultants.
All Jeb had to do was say, “I love my father and my brother, but I am my own man and I’ll serve the American people my way, and not their way!”
Ride or die
Jeb had the most money and the greatest name recognition but lost to a crazed opponent with zero political experience.
The power of Hispanic voters in America is far greater than the highly paid, losing consultants can imagine.
No problem for Jeb. He is married to a Latina, and guess what that union makes his kids, children of color. Jeb also speaks Spanish.
I know what Jeb can do to win and I’ll give you a sample of moves he can make but I won’t lay out a plan for him because presidential advisors get paid.
Jeb needs to travel around, raise money for a PAC, and speak to voters in battleground states and early primary states but he must have patience. He must let the Trump dust settle and announce his candidacy just at the right time.
The right timing will be crucial to any serious Bush effort.
Jeb, a nice guy, has to have thick skin and be tougher and more forceful.
He has government experience; he has political maturity; and imagination. He has resources. He has some “ride or die” friends.
And if he runs for president, his primary opposition consists of puppets, clowns, and perhaps Russian assets!
Why not Jeb?
