What Florida’s school choice meant to me

Tampa, FL (33646)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 77F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 77F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.