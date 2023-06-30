In America, there is a lack of racial and ethnic diversity in the healthcare therapists’ field, and there is a need for more organizations to address this problem.
The National Association of Black Physical Therapists’ goal is to address the emotions and feelings of the lone minorities embarking on a journey to become a physical therapists and physical assistants.
The population of underrepresented minorities in the health-related professions does not reflect the increasing population of minorities in the United States. Therapists are needed in the physical, mental health, and occupational fields, but the high cost of attaining a graduate degree can leave students with massive debt.
Candidates not only have to be in a position to afford the education, but to get a license to practice the therapy, it takes time. During this period you work as an unpaid intern, and many of the students are falling deeper in debt. In 2021, mental health therapists were 85% white and only 5% were Black.
It is easy for many to say that the system is racist and set up for minorities to fail. Without a doubt, it is extremely difficult to get through the system, and where do you find time to pay your bills?
A viable career
To increase diversity in all the therapies, the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy, American Council of Academic Physical Therapy, and National Board for Certified Counselors are all aware that Black therapists are overlooked, and the numbers are dismal.
By having more Black therapists available, clients are empowered to open up about their backgrounds, their concerns, and their families. Making a decision to become a Black therapist will improve Black patient outcomes.
More Black folks are starting to speak up and seek help with mental health care. Some of this is based on the fact that more Blacks are financially stable, and the stigma of mental health is being removed.
As the different Black therapists’ organizations work to increase the numbers of accreditation, it is time to make conscious hiring and staff choices.
Many Black therapists are business owners and each one should teach one. Get the community engaged and teach the young students to the benefits of being a therapist. Many young students don’t know that therapy is a viable career.
Black therapists are a challenge that will not go away because the numbers are terrible, and they must be improved. There is a need for sponsors and scholarships because the work is just starting. Be a mentor and help with research on diversity and inclusion.
Black therapists must be “agents of change” and make an effort to educate parents and students on the journey and the benefits of being health care therapists.
Roger Caldwell, a community activist, author, journalist, radio host and CEO of On Point Media Group, lives in Orlando. Contact him at jet38@bellsouth.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.