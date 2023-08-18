Why we should never be ashamed to stand up against oppression

I live in a very poor neighborhood in the city I’m currently in. Don’t be surprised or sad because I have lived on a five-acre estate, I’ve lived in a four-bedroom house that had a greenhouse, a basketball court, and a 15-foot swimming pool with a diving board. And, if you don’t know, I’m single.
Most Black freedom fighters, revolutionaries, and community activists don’t live, or die, rich and wealthy.
In a capitalist society, the main way rabble-rousers, “troublemakers” and so-called radicals are dealt with is by jacking their bankrolls. They get fired, they lose contracting opportunities, or they’re forced into expensive litigation.
It is not unusual for African American men and women to be told to stay away from Blacks that stand up, speak out and fight for equal rights and justice.
Eventually, when Blacks learn, study, and appreciate their history and culture, they will gravitate toward Black pride, justice, equality, and progress.
Black people were not always proud of Nat Turner, Denmark Vesey, Harriet Tubman, Marcus Garvey, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Muhamad Ali, and many others. Blacks began to see their works and deeds and grew to love them.
Even though it’s hard to be righteous and do the right things, we should strive to do it anyway.
I don’t expect Black Christians and Muslims to throw the money changers out of the churches and mosques, but I don’t think it’s unreasonable to oppose banks redlining Black neighborhoods or denying access to loans and capital for Black bank depositors.
I don’t expect Black students to transfer or drop out of white educational institutions, but I don’t see anything wrong with creating schools and colleges that teach Black history and culture.
I would never encourage Black writers, reporters, and journalists to quit their jobs at white-owned media companies, but I don’t see anything wrong with recognizing the talent, skill, and contributions of journalists that chose to work with Black media companies.
For us to make progress, we don’t all have to do the same things the same way.
However, we ALL have a role in making Black life better.
Once upon a time, most slaves feared slave masters. Colonial slaves and slave masters are now considered dead and gone but too many of us are still afraid of whites with power.
If Daniel wasn’t afraid to stand in the lion’s den, if Shadrack was not afraid to stand in a fiery furnace, and if David wasn’t afraid to stand up and fight a giant Goliath, you shouldn’t be scared to stand up, and fight your oppressors and exploiters!
Why are Black heroes loved after they are deceased?
I think our community should show their love for all people, in and out of our communities, that show us love, now and forever.
The fear we have, should not be the fear of death. It should be the fear of death without meaning, paraphrasing Huey Newton.
Don’t ever be scared to stand up!
Contact Lucius Gannt at Allworldfinancialgroup.com.
