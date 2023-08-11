With Trump, it’s always about the money

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are suggesting that the thrice-indicted president has a constitutional right to lie about anything and shouldn’t be convicted in his upcoming trial.
Well, I’m sad to say the lawyers are right. However, Trump cannot lie to overturn elections, lie to obstruct justice, lie to deny voters rights to fair elections; or lie to encourage coups and insurrections against the government and citizens of the United States.
Before every election from 2016 to the present day, Trump has told Americans if he ever loses a political race his loss will occur because elections are rigged.
In 2020, Trump lost to current President Joe Biden. After that election defeat, Trump proclaimed to everyone that would listen, that thousands of immigrants voted, thousands of dead people voted, and that Black poll workers tampered with election results.
None of those comments were true.
Don’t be fooled
Shortly afterward, Trump plotted and schemed to continue the so-called “Big Lie” to raise money to fight for his so-called hard-earned seat in the Oval Office.
I always tell the Gantt Report, don’t be fooled by political talking points spoken by politicians in any major party.
Whatever Trump says, it’s never about the topics he discusses, it’s always about the money.
Trump is using his indictment(s) to con his nationalist, supremacist, and biased followers into sending his Political Action committees (PACs) money to finance his trips to tell more lies and to pass plates to raise more money.
I know most Black people could care less about what happens to the man I call the Babayka. However, it’s very important to our community. No one is above the law and everyone, even ex-presidents, must be arrested and jailed if they are guilty of violating the laws.
More than a few Black men and women get beaten or shot before they are arrested and before they are tried and convicted. Lawmen and court officials didn’t even give Trump a mug shot.
Put an end to the show
When I was a child, my parents used to tell me, if I was a bad little boy, the Bogeyman would come and get me and take me away.
The Babayka is “The Russian Bogeyman.’’ What do the people do when the Babayka is a bad, deceitful, and wicked person?
Just keep following the money.
The MAGA Republicans and MAGA Democrats that only have nice things to say about Trump don’t really love the political liar they feel beholden to; they hold their noses and support Trump because they feel he has influence over big-money campaign contributors.
Right now, only a couple of Republican candidates are honest enough to tell the truth about Donald Trump’s outrageous lies.
Other GOP candidates fear being primaried by a Trump-supporting Oath Keeper, Storm Trooper, Proud Boy, klansman, or neo-nazi.
Whatever happens in the many, many Trump court cases, if African Americans go to the polls in 2024, Black people will be the ones that will put an end to the Babayka clown show!
One lie led to a thousand other lies!
Contact Lucius Gantt at www.allworldfinancialgroup.com.
