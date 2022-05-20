Husband and wife restaurant owners, Robyn and Zak Wallace are a couple making history as the first Black-owned food truck to operate at Walt Disney World.
The Wallaces are the owners of Local Green, a vegetarian restaurant in Atlanta, which they launched together in 2017. This past March, they opened their first Local Green food truck at Disney Springs. Like its brick-and-mortar location, the food truck offers vegan, vegetarian and pescatarian dishes.
“We want folks to know you don’t have to sacrifice your taste for health,” Robyn told Disney.
Robyn’s original aspirations was to become a doctor before she became an entrepreneur. The North Carolina A&T graduate majored in lab animal science and did her graduate program at Johns Hopkins University in analytics.
Both Robyn and Zak lost loved ones to cancer. Zak lost his brother and Robyn lost her mother. Losing their loved ones motivated the couple to embark on their healthy food diet.
“We wanted to bring something to our community without sacrificing the taste,” Zak told Afrotech. “We know our culture tends to like soul food, barbecue, fried food… but it’s affecting our health. Of the illnesses plaguing our community, the top three killers are hypertension, cancer, and diabetes.”
