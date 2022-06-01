Did you know Disney offers a year-round series of races for runners of all levels? runDisney, one of the largest race organizers in the United States, in terms of number of runners, offers races for all levels – from 5Ks to a marathon, plus a health and fitness expo at all race weekends featuring guest speakers, product demonstrations and official race merchandise exclusively available at runDisney races.
The races take place throughout Walt Disney World Resort with the race routes running through various Disney theme parks, providing a magical backdrop for runners.
With the growing number of African Americans getting involved in running, as evidenced by the growth of Black running club events, as well as the continued research pointing to disparities in African American health conditions offset by activities like running, runDisney is an ideal way for African Americans to join the movement toward a healthier and more active lifestyle, combining a love of running with the excitement and magic of Walt Disney World Resort.
Black Music Month
runDisney races regularly feature entertainment elements, music and character appearances, such as Princess Tiana, that resonate with Black runners.
Since Global Running Day also falls on the first day of Black Music Month, runDisney is encouraging fans to inspire their runs with music celebrating Black artists and stories through a custom runDisney-created playlist available on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3Ti1ZBuHkVmPQw9RdCPv6K.
runDisney races are universally popular, so it’s always best to sign up for a runDisney event quickly.
Registration opens
The next race opportunity is the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, (registration opens June 21) which focuses on female health and empowerment. The Princess race is among the largest women-specific running events in the country and focuses on healthy active lifestyles for women and girls.
runDisney celebrates Global Running Day with a shout out to Black runners to download the playlist and join the movement!
For more information or to register, runners should visit www.runDisney.com.
